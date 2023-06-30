North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad

Both are showing ambition to expand their businesses globally.

By Keith Findlay
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR

New technology and a US market launch are expected to drive significant growth at two north-east energy services companies.

Pipetech, with operations in Oldmeldrum, Norwich and Norway, expects to increase its headcount as well as its presence in key global markets through the development of a new “downhole scale remediation” (DSR) system.

And about 13 miles away, as the crow flies, Westhill-based ESWL, is predicting a big boost to business after opening its first overseas office in Houston, Texas.

Pipetech says new tech could deliver ‘significant energy security benefits’

Pipetech specialises in pipe and process cleaning services for the oil and gas industry.

Funding secured last year from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) in Aberdeen is helping the firm take forward its new DSR system.

The technology, which requires only high-pressure water for removing scale, waxes and corrosion, is said to offer an effective cleaning alternative to existing well interventions.

According to Pipetech, the patented system has the potential to unlock significant energy security benefits and reduce carbon emissions.

‘Exciting new opportunities’

The firm expects to add two “industry specialists” in the north-east and a further three working out of Alberta, Canada this year alone. They will join the existing 12-strong team across the operations in Oldmeldrum, Norwich and Norway.

Pipetech operations director Leonard Hamill said: “This latest development, assisted with funding from the NZTC, represents an important new chapter in the company’s evolution, and one which promises to open up exciting new opportunities as well as diversifying our income stream.”

Gavin Booth, the company’s business development manager, added: “This news is the culmination of three years’ hard work by our team.”

Pipetech operations director Leonard Hamill and business development manager Gavin Booth.
Pipetech operations director Leonard Hamill. left, and business development manager Gavin Booth. Image: Granite PR

ESWL is a supplier of procurement services to the global oil and gas industry.

It has made the move across the Atlantic to capitalise on growing demand for its services from “an increasingly global customer base”.

The firm said expansion to the US also allowed it to support the wider operations of North Sea clients.

Westhill company has more than trebled its headcount in two years

ESWL works in more than 30 different countries, providing end-to-end procurement support to keep critical operations running as smoothly as possible. Its new US business, ESWL Americas Inc, is near Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

New jobs being created in the Texan capital will add to a global workforce which has already mushroomed from 11 to 36 people in the past two years.

ESWL will work with another north-east company, Aberdeen-based Petrasco, to provide US-based clients with combined international logistics and procurement services.

ESWL's headquarters in Westhill.
ESWL’s headquarters in Westhill. Image: Granite PR

The two firms will also share intelligence and work together on identifying new opportunities to grow their businesses in emerging markets throughout Latin America.

Last year ESWL completed a successful management buyout which saw managing director Iain Dougary assume sole ownership.

Mr Dougary said: “The US market entry ties in with our wider growth plans.

“We are pleased to have an established company in Petrasco as our logistics partner and look forward to strengthening this relationship both overseas and closer to home.

ESWL managing director Iain Dougary.
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary.

“This will allow us to access customers in both North and South America, while benefiting from the Petrasco team’s excellent reputation and market knowledge in Houston.”

Heading up the new US business for ESWL is Mark Selbie, who said Houston was “a natural next step” for the company.

Mr Selbie added: “We have been spending more and more time in the area, visiting clients and prospects to better understand their pain points and requirements, as well as how we can help support their ambitions.”

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom's tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
Mark Selbie is heading up a new subsidiary of ESWL in Houston, in the US. Image: Granite PR
Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce