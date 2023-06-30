North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad

New technology and a US market launch are expected to drive significant growth at two north-east energy services companies.

Pipetech, with operations in Oldmeldrum, Norwich and Norway, expects to increase its headcount as well as its presence in key global markets through the development of a new “downhole scale remediation” (DSR) system.

And about 13 miles away, as the crow flies, Westhill-based ESWL, is predicting a big boost to business after opening its first overseas office in Houston, Texas.

Pipetech says new tech could deliver ‘significant energy security benefits’

Pipetech specialises in pipe and process cleaning services for the oil and gas industry.

Funding secured last year from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) in Aberdeen is helping the firm take forward its new DSR system.

The technology, which requires only high-pressure water for removing scale, waxes and corrosion, is said to offer an effective cleaning alternative to existing well interventions.

According to Pipetech, the patented system has the potential to unlock significant energy security benefits and reduce carbon emissions.

‘Exciting new opportunities’

The firm expects to add two “industry specialists” in the north-east and a further three working out of Alberta, Canada this year alone. They will join the existing 12-strong team across the operations in Oldmeldrum, Norwich and Norway.

Pipetech operations director Leonard Hamill said: “This latest development, assisted with funding from the NZTC, represents an important new chapter in the company’s evolution, and one which promises to open up exciting new opportunities as well as diversifying our income stream.”

Gavin Booth, the company’s business development manager, added: “This news is the culmination of three years’ hard work by our team.”

ESWL is a supplier of procurement services to the global oil and gas industry.

It has made the move across the Atlantic to capitalise on growing demand for its services from “an increasingly global customer base”.

The firm said expansion to the US also allowed it to support the wider operations of North Sea clients.

Westhill company has more than trebled its headcount in two years

ESWL works in more than 30 different countries, providing end-to-end procurement support to keep critical operations running as smoothly as possible. Its new US business, ESWL Americas Inc, is near Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

New jobs being created in the Texan capital will add to a global workforce which has already mushroomed from 11 to 36 people in the past two years.

ESWL will work with another north-east company, Aberdeen-based Petrasco, to provide US-based clients with combined international logistics and procurement services.

The two firms will also share intelligence and work together on identifying new opportunities to grow their businesses in emerging markets throughout Latin America.

Last year ESWL completed a successful management buyout which saw managing director Iain Dougary assume sole ownership.

Mr Dougary said: “The US market entry ties in with our wider growth plans.

“We are pleased to have an established company in Petrasco as our logistics partner and look forward to strengthening this relationship both overseas and closer to home.

“This will allow us to access customers in both North and South America, while benefiting from the Petrasco team’s excellent reputation and market knowledge in Houston.”

Heading up the new US business for ESWL is Mark Selbie, who said Houston was “a natural next step” for the company.

Mr Selbie added: “We have been spending more and more time in the area, visiting clients and prospects to better understand their pain points and requirements, as well as how we can help support their ambitions.”