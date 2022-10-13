Bigger offices put Aberdeenshire firm ESWL on course for further growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Bigger offices put Aberdeenshire firm ESWL on course for further growth

By Keith Findlay
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:13 am
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.

Growing demand from energy sector clients operating in the North Sea and further afield has led north-east firm ESWL to double its headcount and move to larger premises.

ESWL, a supplier of procurement services to the global oil and gas industry, said it had recruited across all levels of the business, increasing the size of its team from 11 to 22 within the past year.

The company’s new 12,000sq ft base on Prospect Place in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is about five times larger than its former site at Blackhall Industrial Estate in Inverurie.

As well as yard, warehouse, office and boardroom facilities, ESWL was attracted by the new site’s convenient road access to Aberdeen and the surrounding area via the AWPR.

The firm has invested more than £100,000 in new IT systems, warehouse equipment and machinery.

It expects the move to Westhill to act as a springboard to further success.

ESWL’s new site in Westhill.

Managing director Iain Dougary said: “The past year has been a hugely exciting time for the business.

“We’ve taken ambitious steps to capitalise on new opportunities and lay strong foundations for growth.

“Despite the challenges facing businesses of all sizes, we have been fortunate to benefit from greater demand for our services – something that demonstrates the value we place in building and maintaining positive, long-term relationships with our clients both locally and internationally.

‘Fresh impetus’

“The move to Westhill brings us closer to several of our key customers, while I’m extremely pleased with the positive impact already being made by our new colleagues who have provided fresh impetus to the business.”

ESWL, which signed an initial 10-year lease, aims to recruit four more staff before the end of the year in order to bolster key frontline positions.

Its expansion follows a management buyout – completed earlier this year – which saw Mr Dougary assume sole ownership, having agreed to purchase the stake held by former business partner and north-east entrepreneur Colin Fraser – owner of Inverurie-based Cable Solutions.

Global business

Founded by Mr Dougary and Mr Fraser in 2010, under the name Electrical Solutions Worldwide, ESWL supports the oil and gas, construction, marine, nuclear, and renewables sectors.

It works in more than 30 different countries, providing end-to-end procurement support to keep critical operations flowing worldwide.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Eodex expands operations at Aberdeen Energy Park
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
North-east firm JBP unveils multimillion-pound investment and plans to grow headcount by one-fifth
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Aberdeen firm AEL looking to build on international expansion after taking on 50th employee
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Aviemore and Glenmore Community Trust consider options over campsite lease
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Aberdeen kombucha firm plans new flavours after beating sales expectations
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
2

Most Read

1
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
ESWL managing director Iain Dougary outside his new, bigger premises.
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented