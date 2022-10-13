Bigger offices put Aberdeenshire firm ESWL on course for further growth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Growing demand from energy sector clients operating in the North Sea and further afield has led north-east firm ESWL to double its headcount and move to larger premises.

ESWL, a supplier of procurement services to the global oil and gas industry, said it had recruited across all levels of the business, increasing the size of its team from 11 to 22 within the past year.

The company’s new 12,000sq ft base on Prospect Place in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is about five times larger than its former site at Blackhall Industrial Estate in Inverurie.

As well as yard, warehouse, office and boardroom facilities, ESWL was attracted by the new site’s convenient road access to Aberdeen and the surrounding area via the AWPR.

The firm has invested more than £100,000 in new IT systems, warehouse equipment and machinery.

It expects the move to Westhill to act as a springboard to further success.

Managing director Iain Dougary said: “The past year has been a hugely exciting time for the business.

“We’ve taken ambitious steps to capitalise on new opportunities and lay strong foundations for growth.

“Despite the challenges facing businesses of all sizes, we have been fortunate to benefit from greater demand for our services – something that demonstrates the value we place in building and maintaining positive, long-term relationships with our clients both locally and internationally.

‘Fresh impetus’

“The move to Westhill brings us closer to several of our key customers, while I’m extremely pleased with the positive impact already being made by our new colleagues who have provided fresh impetus to the business.”

ESWL, which signed an initial 10-year lease, aims to recruit four more staff before the end of the year in order to bolster key frontline positions.

Its expansion follows a management buyout – completed earlier this year – which saw Mr Dougary assume sole ownership, having agreed to purchase the stake held by former business partner and north-east entrepreneur Colin Fraser – owner of Inverurie-based Cable Solutions.

Global business

Founded by Mr Dougary and Mr Fraser in 2010, under the name Electrical Solutions Worldwide, ESWL supports the oil and gas, construction, marine, nuclear, and renewables sectors.

It works in more than 30 different countries, providing end-to-end procurement support to keep critical operations flowing worldwide.