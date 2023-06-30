Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom’s tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Celtic game a poignant start to George Thom’s tenure as Fraserburgh vice-chairman

The Broch host the Hoops in a friendly at Bellslea tomorrow.

By Callum Law
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick

For George Thom it’s fitting his first game as Fraserburgh vice-chairman is against Celtic.

The first match he attended as a child was the Broch’s fixture against the Hoops in April 1970, which was played to raise money for the families of the five crewmen who died in the Duchess of Kent lifeboat disaster earlier that year.

Tomorrow’s rematch between the clubs is also a fundraiser with all the proceeds going to the Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station.

Thom joined the Fraserburgh board last year and has been appointed vice-chairman at Bellslea after Peter Bruce stepped down due to work commitments.

Alongside that VT Wealth – the company set-up by his wife Vee – have stepped up to become Fraserburgh’s main shirt sponsors for the new season.

Thom said: “The Celtic game in 1970 was my very first game.

“It’s quite fitting that this weekend’s game is my first as vice-chairman and our first game as main shirt sponsor.

“My grandfather was a fisherman and both sides of Vee’s family are fishing families in Portknockie and Hopeman and we’ve had family members that have been lost at sea.

“The occasion is quite poignant for us. The RNLI play a huge part in coastal communities, the town has got amazing links with the harbour and the sea.

“It’s appropriate and poignant that the RNLI will be the beneficiaries of the match takings.”

Cup up for grabs

Fraserburgh and Celtic will also be playing for the VT Wealth Cup tomorrow with the company donating a piece of silverware to mark the special occasion.

Thom, who is VT’s operations director, added: “Not that we need an incentive to try to win, but hopefully the cup can remain in the boardroom at Bellslea for the next 50 years.

“It’s a one-off game – unless Celtic want to make it an annual thing – then it’ll be a different story!”

Reflecting on taking on the role of vice-chairman Thom hopes he can do his bit to help Fraserburgh continue to challenge for silverware.

George Thom is pleased to have taken on the role of vice-chairman at Fraserburgh

He said: “The team and the town means a lot to me and I was quite humbled to be asked to be vice-chairman.

“What I’ve been asked to look at in my new role is the whole financial and operational governance of the club.

“We want to have a structure in place which can support the ambitions of (manager) Mark Cowie and (assistant manager) James Duthie.

“I’m really keen to work with the board to get a structure in place which can support our ambitions.”

More from Press and Journal

Two mountaineers climbing Glen Coe in the snow by torchlight in the early morning light.
Stunning picture of Glen Coe mountaineers by Highland photographer up for national prize
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails capture of 'exciting young talent' Jay Henderson
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
12 beaches you need to visit in the north and north-east - from Nairn…
Union Terrace Gardens grass
Gallery: The Union Terrace Gardens grass is finally greener on the other side!
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Rowett Institute plays leading role in tackling global food challenges
Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Rowett food expert's cost-of-living-crisis warning
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Former loan star Danny Ward says Aberdeen were 'heading towards' the Premiership title in…
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Hogmanay driver who crashed into Macduff shop has car seized
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
North-east firms Pipetech and ESWL growing teams at home and abroad
New Fraserburgh vice-chairman George Thom pictured with the club's new home kit. Pictures by Kenny Elrick
Cricket: Shaun Wolmarans happy to make first-team impact with Stoneywood-Dyce