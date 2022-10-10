Exclusive: Self-healing paint project among 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Exclusive: Self-healing paint project among 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition

By Allister Thomas
October 10, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 11:42 am
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Aeriel view of Sumburgh Airport runways.
Sumburgh Airport runway upgrade work to last four weeks
CFN Solutions director Ian MacIntosh.
Banchory telecoms firm dials up Highland League cash boost
Aeriel shot of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth names the date for virtual annual general meeting
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Emec unveils plans for floating wind test site off Orkney
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Workers at north-east gas plant balloted on strike action
Aerial view of jewellery on counter top.
The important factors in selling gold
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to…

Most Read

1
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore.
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks