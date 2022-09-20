Springfield Properties delivers 1,000 homes for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Springfield Properties delivers 1,000 homes for the first time

By Simon Warburton
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 20, 2022, 1:18 pm
Row of detached houses.
Springfield posted a record 1,242 completions.

Springfield Properties has reported final results for the year ended May 31 2022, with pre-tax profits up 10% to £19.7m and the delivery of more than 1,000 homes for the first time.

The Elgin-based company acquired Inverness-based Tulloch Homes, a housebuilder focused on building private housing in the Highlands, for £54.4m during the period, while also posting a record 1,242 completions and revenue growth across the business.

Some 712 private homes were completed, up from 559 a year earlier, reflecting the acquisition of Tulloch Homes and organic growth.

A planning application was also submitted for a new development of up to 1,000 homes in the Edinburgh commuter belt.

Affordable housing

In terms of affordable housing, 405 homes were completed, up from 363 previously, as the group delivered against its highest-ever contracted order book.

But revenue and margin on affordable-only sites was impacted by cost increases relating to three subcontractors going out of business and the contribution from two large, fixed-price, long-term contracts signed in early 2020.

Springfield added it had “temporarily paused the signing of new long-term fixed price contracts until appropriate inflationary accommodations are introduced.”

The group also established a new partnership with Aberdeenshire Council and joined the Supplier Network of hub South West Scotland.

Springfield Properties.

In contract housing, where the group provides development services to third-party private organisations, 125 homes were completed – up from 51 a year earlier.

This includes delivering the company’s first private rented sector (PRS) housing, with Sigma Capital.

Planning approval was received for 255 plots and 1,558 plots with planning were added through the Tulloch Homes acquisition.

The proportion of land bank with planning permission was 52.1%, compared with 52.4% previously.

Springfield also acquired Scottish housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel

The land bank totalled 16,652 plots at the year-end, worth £3.5 billion in development value terms.

This was up from 15,281 plots, worth a total of £3.1bn, a year earlier.

After the reporting period, Springfield acquired the Scottish housebuilding business of Mactaggart & Mickel, boasting a land bank in locations across the central belt.

The move expanded the Moray group’s footprint in areas with a higher price point and included a timber frame factory near Glasgow.

