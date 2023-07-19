Just Stop Oil branded ‘insensitive’ by Holocaust awareness group after likening oil bosses to Nazis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Just Stop Oil branded ‘insensitive’ by Holocaust awareness group after likening oil bosses to Nazis

The climate activists have been urged to get their message across in other ways.

By Hamish Penman
Just Stop Oil activists stage their biggest protest yet with a series of back-to-back slow marches in Parliament Square, London.
Just Stop Oil activists stage their biggest protest yet with a series of back-to-back slow marches in Parliament Square, London. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

A Holocaust awareness group has hit out at Just Stop Oil for drawing “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable” comparisons between oil bosses and Nazis.

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said the murder of six million Jews was “not a subject for flippant analogies or points scoring”.

And she told Just Stop Oil to find another way of conveying its message.

It comes after the climate group issued a menacing open letter to “all those complicit in genocide”, in which it likened the heads of oil companies to Nazi official Adolf Eichmann.

Activist group says it is gathering ‘evidence’ of oil and gas complicity

Just Stop Oil claimed it is working with lawyers to “publicly gather evidence” against people who back drilling for new hydrocarbons.

This includes “fossil fuel executives, bankers, ministers and officials, and members of the legal and media professions”.

“Justice will be done” as it was to Eichmann, who was hung in Israel in 1962, the group claimed.

‘You did not stop it’ – Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil said: “Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi, at his trial in Jerusalem, sought to defend himself by saying that he never killed any Jews as he was only in charge of transporting them to the death camps. The judges overruled this obscene defence and he was hanged.

“Similarly, when those in charge today go to court in the coming years, they will claim they only facilitated the continued use of fossil fuels. They never actually killed the starving poor of Sudan and Pakistan. And likewise the judgement will be the same – you knew what you were doing and you did not stop it. Justice will be done.”

‘I know what genocide means’ – former chancellor Ed Balls

Ed Balls, former shadow chancellor and co-chairman of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, is among those who has previously challenged Just Stop Oil over its use of the word “genocide” to describe climate change.

During a clash with an activist on live television, Mr Balls said: “I know what genocide means, and one thing you can’t say is that investing in North Sea oil is genocidal.”

Ms Marks-Woldman has now told Just Stop Oil to understand the historical significance of the Holocaust, and convey its message in a different way.

She said: “Drawing comparisons between the Holocaust and oil bosses is inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable. The Holocaust was a singular, identity-based atrocity, where six million Jewish men, women and children were murdered in a state-sponsored genocide.

Horror of the holocaust ‘not a subject for flippant analogies’

“The murder of six million Jews is not a subject for flippant analogies or points scoring – no matter how noble the cause may appear to be.

“There are other ways in which people can get their messages across, without using the Holocaust as shock value. It is essential to understand the historical significance of this genocide and to treat the memory of its victims with the respect and sensitivity it deserves.”

Campaigners stepping up their action

Just Stop Oil has stepped up its campaign of civil resistance in recent weeks, with two members targeting the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for a paint-bombing earlier today.

Sporting events, including the Ashes and Wimbledon, have also been targeted by the climate group, which is demanding the UK Government blocks new oil and gas licences.

Just Stop Oil protesters Matthew Cunningham, 25, and Imogen May, 24, outside he Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in central London after covering the building in orange paint.
Just Stop Oil protesters Matthew Cunningham, 25, and Imogen May, 24, outside he Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in central London after covering the building in orange paint. Image: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during the Ashes test match at Lord's
England cricketer Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during the Ashes test match at Lord’s. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Industry figures have insisted that if production in the North Sea is not replaced, the UK will have to import hydrocarbons from abroad, often at a higher cost to the planet.

But in its letter, Just Stop Oil said there can be “no greater crime” than encouraging further drilling, describing it as “reckless and immoral”.

It added: “To this end, from this moment forward, Just Stop Oil, working closely with lawyers, will publicly gather evidence against fossil fuel executives, bankers, ministers and officials and members of the legal and media professions who order, administrate or facilitate the exploitation of new oil and gas resources, or who conspire to prosecute those taking action to prevent the greatest act of mass murder in human history.”

More from Business

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi was asked about the buy now, pay later sector during a Treasury Committee hearing (Alamy/PA)
Regulator is ‘ready to go’ to bring buy now, pay later firms under its…
Work could start on the £12 million development within months
'We'll get there': Work could start on delayed £12m Tomatin retail and food village…
The CMA said it found significant changes to Asda’s pricing approach on fuel (Joe Giddens/PA)
Asda’s fuel margin targets were three times the 2019 level by 2023, MPs told
Empty platforms at Paddington railway station in London (Peter Clifton/PA)
Rail passengers facing further strikes from Thursday
Jaguar Land Rover will be among the customers for the new UK-made batteries (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tata did not choose UK for £4bn battery plant just for taxpayer cash –…
Consultants have described what has led them to strike action (Danny Lawson/PA)
NHS consultants reveal why they are downing stethoscopes to pick up placards
Microsoft wants to buy Activision which makes the popular Call Of Duty games (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard extend deadline to close acquisition deal
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has been backed by Tory ministers in his row with Coutts bank (PA)
Treatment of Farage ‘ought to jeopardise’ bank’s licence, senior Tory says
Savers have been ‘pummelled’ by high inflation and lower returns on savings, AJ Bell said (PA)
Nation’s savings ‘may have lost as much as £113bn over past year in real…
The merger of Broadcom and VMware is the joint-biggest takeover the CMA has investigated (Alamy/PA)
UK’s competition watchdog provisionally clears £53bn computer tech tie-up