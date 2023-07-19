Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1

The Pelamis wave generator, originally valued at £2m, was bought by Orkney Council by in 2017.

By Ross Hempseed
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
The Pelamis wave generator will be decommissioned by Orkney Council. Image: EMEC.

A wave energy convertor bought by Orkney Council for just £1, will be decommissioned costing the council £150,000.

The 1,350-tonne Pelamis was sold by the Stromness-based European Marine Energy Centre to Orkney Council in 2017.

However, council bosses have failed to find a use for the massive 591ft energy convertor after saving it from destruction.

The plan was to preserve it as an artefact to mark ocean energy research and development in Orkney but proved too costly.

Now, the council plans to decommission the device for £150,000 despite only paying £1.

Orkney Council, back in 2017, was given £45,000 towards its disposal, however, the money has been spent on maintenance.

‘Iconic device’ to be turned into scrap.

Gareth Waterson, the council’s director of enterprise, told BBC Radio Orkney: “Now is the time to get it decommissioned.

“We’ve spent nearly as much as the £45,000 that we got in maintaining it. It has been a bit of an albatross.”

The council will tender for its removal to a location where it will be turned to scrap, with the value recouped by the council.

The £2m device has been sitting on the coast of Lyness Wharf on the Isle of Hoy since the council bought it.

Mr Waterson added: “It was a fairly iconic device, people will probably remember seeing it on the telly.

“It was referred to as the sea snake, the big yellow thing that looked like a fairground ride out at sea.”

