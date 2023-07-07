Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Howzat for exciting sports controversy?

An unlikely interest in Australian cricket has stayed burning for more than 60 years.

Aberdeen's biggest cricket fan received a very special surprise in the post (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

Fa said cricket was boring? Headline-hitting controversy in each of the two Test matches.

First, Jonny Bairstow was the hero of the hour when Just Stop Oil eejits staged that orange-powder demonstration and he carted one of them off like an ironing board. Come the second Test at the hallowed Lord’s, Bairstow lost his halo when he dopily wandered off his crease before the umpire declared the end of the over, promptly stumped by Aussie wicketkeeper, Alex Carey.

Some say the high anxiety of it all was what fuelled England captain Ben Stokes to that barnstorming 155. Had Bairstow still been there, they might have won the match. But, when the tourists clinched it, the Lord’s crowd – which normally only mildly applauds or gently tut-tuts – went hilariously aff their heids, some of the poshest members even getting up close and personal with the victors, chanting: “Cheat, cheat!”

In fact, Carey didn’t cheat. It’s even been suggested Bairstow – also a wicket-keeper – tried the same move himsellie to oust a batsman in the last Test. Me? I was affa happy because it was a win for my dream team.

Fit’s this, Mo? How come you know so much about a sport that’s a big yawn to most folk in Scotland, especially females? That’s because of my secret, going back more than 60 years.

The summer of 1961; me a daft 13-year-old with nothing to do while mum was at work but watch telly. One channel: sport from morning until early evening. I knew zilch about cricket, but there seemed some excitement round the Australians fighting for The Ashes – fitever they were.

Absurdly, bizarrely, this quine got totally hooked – maybe not altogether unconnected to the fact that some of the green caps were truly handsome devils. I was under their spell, following every ball of all five days of all five Tests. Like my Love Island, circa 1961.

I got it into my stupid napper to contact Jack Fingleton, the Aussie commentator. Wrote some guff about my maybe being the only girl in Scotland supporting his team. About two weeks later, arrived this big brown paper parcel.

Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Sixty-two years on, Moreen’s love of cricket is still strong (Image: Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock)

Imagine my hysterics when I opened it to find the official, hardback tour programme (cost a fortune at the time), complete with big pictures, details about my darling players – each one signed with an individual message to Mo, and a letter from the legendary captain, Richie Benaud, saying they were delighted to have a “cobber” cheering them on in Aberdeen.

Clueless aboot my cobber status, I was ower-the-stumps, even though not a soul I showed it to was the least impressed. Ca’ on a pucklie years, I was packing to move ootski. Couldna’ find the book. Asked mum. “That al’ thing? I threw it oot. So boring.”

Quite apart from my heartbreak, I’ve since discovered those vintage Ashes programmes now sell for hundreds of quid – even without the autographs of every player. D’oh.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

