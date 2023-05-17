New primary school in Aberdeen could be named after city’s top dolphin-spotting site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The preferred name for a new primary school in Torry has been revealed.

Following a public vote, the replacement Walker Road School could be called Greyhope School.

The new building, on the site of the former Torry Academy in Tullos Circle, is due to open in autumn.

Now members of the education committee have been asked to approve its new name – which is required to avoid confusion since the school will no longer be on Walker Road.

A consultation with parents, staff and pupils led to a shortlist of possible names for the school being on offer, with these being based on local geographical features and place names.

The four shortlisted were Grampian, Greyhope, Torry and Walker.

Pupils encouraged to vote

To encourage pupils to vote, Walker Road School held assemblies and classroom discussions, as well as providing access to the online voting form and having hard copies available at the school.

In total, 579 responses were cast, with Greyhope School coming out on top with 45.77% of the vote.

The name Greyhope comes from Greyhope Bay, which is located in Torry near the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour and is known for its population of dolphins.

It is also the site of the famous Torry Battery, while Greyhope Bay Centre – which has a dolphin viewing centre, a cafe and an education and community space – opened last year.

In March, the relocation of Walker Road School was approved by councillors, with the new building hoped to be open for the new school term starting on August 21, or “as soon as possible thereafter”.