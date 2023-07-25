Historic Speyside distillery announces new ‘behind the scenes’ tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Speyside distillery announces new ‘behind the scenes’ tours

There was overwhelming demand for tickets when the distillery opened its doors for the first time in its 126 years.

By Alex Banks
Speyburn distillery in Rothes has decided to open its doors to the public.
Speyburn distillery in Rothes has decided to open its doors to the public. Image: Speyburn Distillery

A whisky distillery in Speyside will open its doors to the public after 126 years.

Speyburn Distillery in Rothes will open permanently to visitors following its first ever public opening at the Spirit of Speyside Festival.

Tickets to several one-off events earlier this year sold out in 12 hours, leaving the distillery team delighted.

Tours of the Speyside distillery near Aberlour will start from August 1.

Opening to public a dream says distillery manager

Speyburn Distillery Manager Euan Henderson has called the opening to visitors a “long-held dream” from the distillery’s team.

He said: “There is something very special about the setting and atmosphere at
Speyburn.

“Perhaps because it’s quite a hidden distillery and one that has gone about the
business of making award-winning drams that are loved the world over in a very quiet and modest way.

“But now it’s time to let the world in and we couldn’t be more excited.

Speyburn Distillery in Rothes.

Mr Henderson said the experience will be a “true taste of Speyside distillery life” that will offer and accessible and enjoyable experience for all.

He continued: “This is about the people who make our whiskies welcoming guests into our home to share a taste of Speyburn single malts and the stories and secrets of how they are made.

“There’s 126 years of previously unseen distilling history here just waiting to be discovered in the heart of Speyside.”

Those interested can book a slot via the company’s website, with three daily tours running every week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Speyburn Distillery earned the best new event award at the Spirit of Speyside Festival for its first public opening.

What’s on offer at Speyburn Distillery tours

The distillery says the new tours will “offer this opportunity and provide a genuine experience and tasting of one of Speyside’s best kept secrets”.

Whisky enthusiasts can look forward to a peek into Speyburn’s old drum maltings.

The business claims the location has lost “none of the quiet charm” that first appealed Speyburn founder John Hopkins when he opened distillery in 1897.

Tours will last one hours and 45 minutes and cost £02 for adults and £10 for 12-17 year old. 

The tour concludes with a tasting of the Speyburn range.

Guests will also receive a complimentary Glencairn glass.

The tours will also provide an insight into measures the distillery team are taking to protect the surrounding environment.

In 2016, Speyburn completed a £5 million investment programme which made it one of the greenest producers in the industry.

