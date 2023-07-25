Historic Speyside distillery announces new ‘behind the scenes’ tours

A whisky distillery in Speyside will open its doors to the public after 126 years.

Speyburn Distillery in Rothes will open permanently to visitors following its first ever public opening at the Spirit of Speyside Festival.

Tickets to several one-off events earlier this year sold out in 12 hours, leaving the distillery team delighted.

Tours of the Speyside distillery near Aberlour will start from August 1.

Opening to public a dream says distillery manager

Speyburn Distillery Manager Euan Henderson has called the opening to visitors a “long-held dream” from the distillery’s team.

He said: “There is something very special about the setting and atmosphere at

Speyburn.

“Perhaps because it’s quite a hidden distillery and one that has gone about the

business of making award-winning drams that are loved the world over in a very quiet and modest way.

“But now it’s time to let the world in and we couldn’t be more excited.

Mr Henderson said the experience will be a “true taste of Speyside distillery life” that will offer and accessible and enjoyable experience for all.

He continued: “This is about the people who make our whiskies welcoming guests into our home to share a taste of Speyburn single malts and the stories and secrets of how they are made.

“There’s 126 years of previously unseen distilling history here just waiting to be discovered in the heart of Speyside.”

Those interested can book a slot via the company’s website, with three daily tours running every week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Speyburn Distillery earned the best new event award at the Spirit of Speyside Festival for its first public opening.

What’s on offer at Speyburn Distillery tours

The distillery says the new tours will “offer this opportunity and provide a genuine experience and tasting of one of Speyside’s best kept secrets”.

Whisky enthusiasts can look forward to a peek into Speyburn’s old drum maltings.

The business claims the location has lost “none of the quiet charm” that first appealed Speyburn founder John Hopkins when he opened distillery in 1897.

Tours will last one hours and 45 minutes and cost £02 for adults and £10 for 12-17 year old.

The tour concludes with a tasting of the Speyburn range.

Guests will also receive a complimentary Glencairn glass.

The tours will also provide an insight into measures the distillery team are taking to protect the surrounding environment.

In 2016, Speyburn completed a £5 million investment programme which made it one of the greenest producers in the industry.