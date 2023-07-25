Sweaty Betty plans Aberdeen shop and yoga studio for former Nick Nairn cookery school

A luxury ladies’ sportswear brand is looking to turn a former cookery school in Aberdeen city centre into a shop and hot yoga studio.

Sweaty Betty is hoping to take over the disused unit at 15 Back Wynd, bringing their diverse range of clothing and accessories to the north-east.

The recently refurbished C-listed building has lain empty for more than five years.

It was once home to Nick Nairn’s cookery school, where culinary enthusiasts learned how to make the perfect steak.

The celebrity chef, who also used to run the adjoining Nick’s Pizza Bar, closed the business in 2018 as the oil downturn hit trade.

Now bosses at Sweaty Betty want to fix up the “unique” building and create an “engaging and exceptional” experience for customers.

What’s included in the plans?

Under the proposals, the two-storey building would be turned into a shop and a hot yoga studio.

The firm believes the “vibrant” atmosphere around Belmont Street and Schoolhill would be the perfect place to launch their first Aberdeen branch.

The close proximity to already established retailers such as Oliver Bonas and White Stuff is also believed to be a boost.

As part of the changes, a new lift and staircase would be installed to make the premises easily accessible for people with disabilities.

Who are Sweaty Betty?

The British retailer is known for its high quality workout clothing and accessories for women.

It started off with one boutique in London’s Notting Hill in 1998.

Sweaty Betty now owns more than 50 shops in the UK – including in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as six in the United States.

You can read more about Sweaty Betty’s plans here.