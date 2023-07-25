Sweaty Betty plans Aberdeen shop and yoga studio for former Nick Nairn cookery school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweaty Betty plans Aberdeen shop and yoga studio for former Nick Nairn cookery school

This could be the luxury sportswear brand's first store in the north-east.

By Denny Andonova
A photo of the former Nick Nairn cookery school building on Back Wynd and Sweaty Betty's shop sign.
Sweaty Betty could take over the former Nick Nairn cookery school in Aberdeen. Image: Jeff Blackler/Shutterstock and Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

A luxury ladies’ sportswear brand is looking to turn a former cookery school in Aberdeen city centre into a shop and hot yoga studio.

Sweaty Betty is hoping to take over the disused unit at 15 Back Wynd, bringing their diverse range of clothing and accessories to the north-east.

The recently refurbished C-listed building has lain empty for more than five years.

Nick Nairn had been running the Pizza bar and Cafe on Back Wynd for six years when he decided to shut the business. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

It was once home to Nick Nairn’s cookery school, where culinary enthusiasts learned how to make the perfect steak.

The celebrity chef, who also used to run the adjoining Nick’s Pizza Bar, closed the business in 2018 as the oil downturn hit trade.

Now bosses at Sweaty Betty want to fix up the “unique” building and create an “engaging and exceptional” experience for customers.

Locator of the building on 15 Back Wynd, Aberdeen.
The building on 15 Back Wynd was originally a church hall for the adjacent Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

What’s included in the plans?

Under the proposals, the two-storey building would be turned into a shop and a hot yoga studio.

The firm believes the “vibrant” atmosphere around Belmont Street and Schoolhill would be the perfect place to launch their first Aberdeen branch.

Design drawing for the proposed Sweaty Betty store and hot yoga studio on 15 Back Wynd, Aberdeen.
Design drawing for the proposed Sweaty Betty store and hot yoga studio on Back Wynd. Image: Sweaty Betty

The close proximity to already established retailers such as Oliver Bonas and White Stuff is also believed to be a boost.

As part of the changes, a new lift and staircase would be installed to make the premises easily accessible for people with disabilities.

Who are Sweaty Betty?

The British retailer is known for its high quality workout clothing and accessories for women.

It started off with one boutique in London’s Notting Hill in 1998.

Front of Sweaty Betty shop in Surrey.
One of Sweaty Betty’s shops in Surrey. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock.

Sweaty Betty now owns more than 50 shops in the UK – including in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as six in the United States.

You can read more about Sweaty Betty’s plans here.

