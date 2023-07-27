‘Eyesore’ industrial site in Aberdeen transformed by new business owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Eyesore’ industrial site in Aberdeen transformed by new business owner

Colin Duncan launched CMD Coatings at a workshop in Bucksburn in June.

Colin Duncan, owner of CMD Coatings.
Colin Duncan, owner of CMD Coatings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

A tumbledown area around around an old workshop in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, has been spruced up by the new tenant.

The hard graft put in by oil and gas worker-turned businessman Colin Duncan has not gone unnoticed.

Several people have stopped him in the street to  thank him for tackling the “eyesore” patch on Station Road.

Mr Duncan has been trading from the 4,000sq ft workshop since the start of June.

Product said to be ideal for ‘anything that lives life in rough conditions’

His company, CMD Coatings, is a licensed supplier of a particularly strong specialist coating called Bullet Liner.

Developed in the US, the product is described by the Missouri-based business ultimately behind it as a polyurethane protective spray for truck beds, boats, motorcycles or “anything that lives life in rough conditions”. It can be used on a variety of surfaces, and for commercial vehicle protection, offshore equipment, roofing and concrete works.

Mr Duncan is one of only two distributors in the UK.

Eggs, bricks and watermelons

He regularly shows off the product’s super-strong properties by hurling eggs coated in it against a wall, or bashing them hard with a cricket bat. The eggs, of course, stay intact.

The 38-year-old businessman’s other party tricks include battering a brick covered in Bullet Liner and trying to park a 4×4 on a coated watermelon to showcase the product’s super-strong capabilities.

CMD Coatings was incorporated just a  few months ago and gained key industry accreditations within weeks. It has already taken on an employee, Jason Millar, and the size of the now renovated workshop offers lots of space for future business expansion.

Colin Duncan, left, and Jason Millar outside the workshop in Bucksburn.
Colin Duncan, left, and Jason Millar outside the workshop in Bucksburn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In an uncanny twist of “now or never” fate, Mr Duncan signed papers for the workshop lease on the same day he was made redundant from his last oil and gas industry job.

“This is my first company, and I aim to grow and create local jobs with it,” he said.

He added: “We have made big efforts to clean the area up and make it more appealing to the locals as it was a bit of an eyesore.”

CMD Coatings on north-east tour

The new entrepreneur is getting out and about the north-east this summer to promote his business, with appearances at Turriff Show this weekend and the Aberdeen Performance Car Show at Castle Fraser the following weekend coming up soon.

He will have him an old agricultural digger that has been transformed by Bullet Liner.

“It’s back to new,” Mr Duncan said, adding: “This 1985 beauty has been brought back to life and is looking fantastic. It was fully restored in four days, with an incredible effort from Jason.”

Agricultural digger before its transformation by CMD Coatings
The digger before its transformation by CMD Coatings. Image: Colin Duncan
Agricultural digger after its transformation by CMD Coatings.
And look at it now. Image: Colin Duncan

Mr Duncan, who hails from Banff, said he found out about the product while working in Bahrain a few years ago. “It is amazing how we can use it restoring and reinforcing so many different items,” he added.

His new venture has benefitted from “fantastic” start-up support from Business Gateway and Elevator, he said.

