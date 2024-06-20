Young architect scoops top prize in Women in Property Northern Scotland Student Awards

Architecture student Rachael Livingstone has won the latest edition of annual awards aimed at finding and celebrating rising talent among women in the north-east property industry.

She was presented with her prestigious accolade in front of invited guests during a Women in Property(WiP) Northern Scotland gathering at the Townhouse bar and kitchen in Aberdeen.

The event, sponsored by Kier Group and Stronachs, gave property and construction-focused employers a chance to meet some of the most promising undergraduates in the built environment sector.

Ms Livingstone’s success in a regional heat of the long-running WiP student awards programme means she will now go on to take part in a UK-wide final in the autumn.

The Dundee University student is up against 13 of her peers in property-related disciplines from across Britain.

The overall winner will be announced at a “best of the best” dinner at Claridge’s Hotel on September 19.

WiP Northern Scotland winner hailed as an ‘exceptional powerhouse’

Ms Livingstone’s professional qualities stood out for the judges.

They described her as “an exceptional powerhouse, engaging, articulate and passionate, with an amazing skill to connect to people”.

WiP Northern Scotland chairwoman Catherine Dryburgh, strategic land manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said it was important for the property sector to support and recognise local, up-and-coming talent.

In the north-east this is achieved through a successful collaboration between universities and businesses, she explained.

They all work together to “nurture skilled professionals in the face of a persistent skills shortage and gender imbalance in the industry,” Ms Dryburgh added.

Who are Women in Property?

WiP is a national membership organisation for women working in the property and construction industry.

The group has more than 1,600 members at all stages in their careers across 14 branches throughout the UK.

Its student awards programme – established in 2008 – is sponsored by Amazon, Bouygues UK, Savills and tp bennett.

The competition aims to showcase top-performing built environment students and highlight the diverse career opportunities offered by the industry.

How do the regional events work?

Regional finalists, nominated by their universities, must submit a piece of coursework and present before a judging panel in the spring.

Judges are drawn from businesses in each region, alongside the branch chairpersons.

WiP’s northern Scotland branch holds events in and around Aberdeen and Dundee.