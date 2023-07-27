Brora Rangers’ Ally MacDonald looking to youth after double signing

Player-manager Ally MacDonald hopes the signing of Danny Gillan and Ross Hardie may signal a change in Brora Rangers’ recruitment approach.

Gillan, a goalkeeper who was released by Inverness Caley Thistle, and Hardie, a midfielder or full-back who was with Ross County, have both signed three-year contracts with the Cattachs.

Both players are 18 ,and Dudgeon Park boss MacDonald is keen to target young players that Brora can develop.

He said: “Danny and Ross came in for pre-season and both have done very well and deserved their opportunity.

“They’ve held their own in training and games and they’ve shown the attributes you would want.

“It was a no-brainer to offer them a contract and they’ll boost our options in the squad.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Danny Gillan has signed for the club tonight. Ally MacDonald moved to sign the ex Inverness Caledonian Thistle Goalkeeper after impressing in recent games.

⚽️Welcome to Brora Rangers Danny. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UMItTdoy5C — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 24, 2023

“When you look at the market that’s available to us, it’s quite small in terms of the level we require and the area we’re in.

“We’ve managed to pick up good young players on a couple of occasions with the likes of Tom Kelly and Gregor MacDonald.

“But the majority of our squad have all been at clubs like Caley Thistle or Ross County at some point, and then we’ve maybe been a bit slow in picking them up and had to buy them from somebody else.

“I’d like us to be quicker to try to get in there and get these guys who can push us forward at an earlier age.”