Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone is ideal new home for Integrity ISS

Fast-growing Aberdeen company Integrity Integrated Service Solutions (Integrity ISS) is moving into new headquarters in the city.

Its new, “significantly” bigger location from next Monday, Unit 12B, Peterseat Park, is at the heart of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The energy services firm is currently headquartered in offices at Hill of Rubislaw.

It is investing around £1.5 million in its relocation, including ongoing facility upgrades.

North-east undergoing ‘remarkable transformation’

Co-founder and chief executive Stuart Sinclair said the new HQ within the ETZ offers the firm “the chance to capitalise on a region undergoing a remarkable transformation”.

Mr Sinclair worked for Amec, Wood Group and Petrofac, among other energy sector businesses, before teaming up with Peter Fraser to launch Integrity ISS in 2017.

Mr Fraser, previously with Baker Hughes and EnerMech, is the firm’s chief operating officer.

Integrity ISS specialises in integrated services covering operations including plant turnarounds, operations and maintenance, “find and fix” integrity, engineering, design, construction and commissioning.

Ambitious plans and a several “high-profile contract wins” have driven rapid expansion as the firm grows its client base across the UK, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates.

Turnover has gone from £3m in 2023 to nearly £10m last year, with the 2024 total expected to come it at more than £15m.

Meanwhile, headcount is expected to grow from 15 to 60 people by the end of next year.

The company is currently targeting new business in renewable energy markets.

Mr Sinclair said: “The vast scale of opportunity ahead of us in new and green energies is considerable.

“This facility and new headquarters within the ETZ offers us the chance to capitalise on a region undergoing a remarkable transformation.”

Energy Transition Zone benefits

He continued: “Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland are at the heart of an array of existing and planned transformational projects.

“Our organisation will benefit from being part of a dedicated net-zero cluster, with access to market-leading test and demonstration space, an advanced manufacturing skills hub, energy incubator and scale-up hub.”

Integrity ISS will also benefit from access to “cutting-edge” research and development facilities for floating wind and green hydrogen, he added.

Firm’s relocation supported by £700,00 Royal Bank of Scotland loan

The firm’s relocation is assisted by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which has provided a £700,000 loan.

RBS senior relationship manager Georgia Donald said: “It has been fantastic to be able to support Integrity’s move into Aberdeen’s ETZ.

“This is a great opportunity for a real driving force in the industry to evolve and bring its solutions to a wider range of clients focused on more environmentally-friendly energy supplies.

“We are always looking to support eager businesses wanting to bring their unique skillsets to the help both the community and the environment. We are excited to see Integrity quickly settle into its new headquarters and for all the projects to come.”

ETZ expected to play instrumental role in north-east’s energy transition

The ETZ is a dedicated area in Aberdeen focused on accelerating the shift from traditional oil and gas industries to renewable and sustainable energy solutions. It is expected to encourage innovation, attract investment and support the north-east’s role as a leader in the global energy transition.