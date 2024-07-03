Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone is ideal new home for Integrity ISS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The £1.5 million relocation comes as ambitious plans and new contracts drive rapid expansion of the firm.

By Keith Findlay
Integrity ISS is moving into new headquarters, highlighted, at Peterseat Park. Aberdeen.
Integrity ISS is moving into new headquarters, highlighted, at Peterseat Park. Aberdeen. Image: Stripe Communications

Fast-growing Aberdeen company Integrity Integrated Service Solutions (Integrity ISS) is moving into new headquarters in the city.

Its new, “significantly” bigger location from next Monday, Unit 12B, Peterseat Park, is at the heart of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The energy services firm is currently headquartered in offices at Hill of Rubislaw.

It is investing around £1.5 million in its relocation, including ongoing facility upgrades.

North-east undergoing ‘remarkable transformation’

Co-founder and chief executive Stuart Sinclair said the new HQ within the ETZ offers the firm “the chance to capitalise on a region undergoing a remarkable transformation”.

Mr Sinclair worked for Amec, Wood Group and Petrofac, among other energy sector businesses, before teaming up with Peter Fraser to launch Integrity ISS in 2017.

Mr Fraser, previously with Baker Hughes and EnerMech, is the firm’s chief operating officer.

Stuart Sinclair, left, and Peter Fraser, who set up Integrity ISS in 2017.
Stuart Sinclair, left, and Peter Fraser, who set up Integrity ISS in 2017. Image: Stripe Communications

Integrity ISS specialises in integrated services covering operations including plant turnarounds, operations and maintenance, “find and fix” integrity, engineering, design, construction and commissioning.

Ambitious plans and a several “high-profile contract wins” have driven rapid expansion as the firm grows its client base across the UK, Denmark and the United Arab Emirates.

Turnover has gone from £3m in 2023 to nearly £10m last year, with the 2024 total expected to come it at more than £15m.

Meanwhile, headcount is expected to grow from 15 to 60 people by the end of next year.

Integrity ISS employee give relocation the thumbs up.
Integrity ISS employee give relocation the thumbs up. Image: Integrity ISS

The company is currently targeting new business in renewable energy markets.

Mr Sinclair said: “The vast scale of opportunity ahead of us in new and green energies is considerable.

“This facility and new headquarters within the ETZ offers us the chance to capitalise on a region undergoing a remarkable transformation.”

Energy Transition Zone benefits

He continued: “Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland are at the heart of an array of existing and planned transformational projects.

“Our organisation will benefit from being part of a dedicated net-zero cluster, with access to market-leading test and demonstration space, an advanced manufacturing skills hub, energy incubator and scale-up hub.”

Integrity ISS will also benefit from access to “cutting-edge” research and development facilities for floating wind and green hydrogen, he added.

Firm’s relocation supported by £700,00 Royal Bank of Scotland loan

The firm’s relocation is assisted by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), which has provided a £700,000 loan.

RBS senior relationship manager Georgia Donald said: “It has been fantastic to be able to support Integrity’s move into Aberdeen’s ETZ.

Royal Bank of Scotland sign
Royal Bank of Scotland helped Integrity ISS move to a new home. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This is a great opportunity for a real driving force in the industry to evolve and bring its solutions to a wider range of clients focused on more environmentally-friendly energy supplies.

“We are always looking to support eager businesses wanting to bring their unique skillsets to the help both the community and the environment. We are excited to see Integrity quickly settle into its new headquarters and for all the projects to come.”

ETZ expected to play instrumental role in north-east’s energy transition

The ETZ is a dedicated area in Aberdeen focused on accelerating the shift from traditional oil and gas industries to renewable and sustainable energy solutions. It is expected to encourage innovation, attract investment and support the north-east’s role as a leader in the global energy transition.

