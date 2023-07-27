Ardersier Port £300m redevelopment to create hundreds of long-term jobs

Redeveloping Ardersier Port will create hundreds of jobs according to the chief executive officer (CEO) of its owner Haventus.

Lewis Gillies said the project has already created around 60 jobs.

The company believe a local impact is key in their redevelopment of the port, which is 14 miles from Inverness.

As part of the transformation of the 450-acre Ardersier Port site, US investment firm Quantam Energy has invested £300 million.

Redevelopment of the port is expected to contribute to net zero targets and provide wider benefits for the local economy.

Haventus joined the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGC) consortium last month.

Making communities part of the Ardersier Port journey

Mr Gillies said he would like to create “long-term wealth” with the port developments.

He said: “Our aspiration is to create direct and indirect jobs for long-term.

“We want to continue our ongoing relationship with communities and provide opportunities.

“The company is deeply engaged with the communities with what we’re doing here and in their areas.

“They should be involved with the journey, rather than doing it on our own.”

Mr Gillies has said job numbers will rise as the project continues.

He continued: “Since I got here we’ve hired around 60 people so far.

“We’re currently bringing in a whole number of contractors for across the various parts of the operation.

“One of the things we’re building up to is how many people we will need to construct this, it will definitely be in the hundreds.

“There will be hundreds of people in this site in the coming months.”

The company believes the creation of jobs will help with local economy, with the likes of hotels and restaurants benefitting.

Offshore wind the ‘next big thing in energy’ says Haventus CEO

The redevelopment plan is based around three major activities.

The company will construct a new quay wall, the adjacent quayside civils construction and will remove the silt from the channel.

The new quay wall will be built 42 metres deep and 600 metres long.

The firm said it aims to open Ardersier Port by November 1 next year.

As much as 2.5 million cubic metres of sand, equivalent to 1,000 Olympic swimming pools, will be removed as part of the operation.

Mr Gillies believes the next big thing in Europe is “clearly offshore wind”.

The renewable energy source will also allow the company to move towards net zero.

He said: “Frankly, it’s getting increasingly difficult to build onshore farms and nuclear is costing two, three times more than it’s been expected to.

“You need to continue to do more around renewable energy.

“It’s also important with the events happening in Ukraine and concerns we have about energy security.”

The company aim is to make sure Ardersier Port provides a key facility in delivering the United Kingdom’s offshore wind energy target by 2030.

Haventus said it is talking to several ports across the United Kingdom, Europe and North America as it looks to expands its portfolio.