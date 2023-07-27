Highland League 2023-24: Graeme Stewart insists Buckie have mentality to win trophies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League 2023-24: Graeme Stewart insists Buckie have mentality to win trophies

The Jags have come close to landing both the Breedon Highland League and cup competitions in recent campaigns.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is determined to lead his side to silverware this season
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is determined to lead his side to silverware this season

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes their mentality has changed as they look to shake off the nearly men tag this term.

The Jags have finished second in the Breedon Highland League in the last two seasons – pipped on the final day of each campaign by Brechin City and Fraserburgh, respectively.

They have also been defeated in three cup finals in the last three years.

Ahead of the new term Stewart has been busy in the transfer market recruiting Stuart Knight, Euan Storrier, Dale Wood, Jack MacIver and Darryl McHardy.

The Victoria Park gaffer is optimistic that this season they can land their first silverware since 2017.

Stewart said: “It’s fine margins. Last season we lost both games against Brechin which you could say cost us.

“But I don’t think you can just look at it as individual games that made the difference because we lost to Fraserburgh, drew with Rothes and drew with Huntly.

“It’s difficult to say what we do differently because in the last two seasons we have been superb and finished second by three points and second by two points.

“What we have done is we’ve strengthened really well to increase our strength in depth.

“But there’s not much more we could have done – just like there’s not much more Brechin could have done last season and not much more Fraserburgh could have done the season before.

“What we can do is improve the squad which we’ve done with five new signings and Lyall Keir coming back from his loan to basically make it six new players.

Jack MacIver is one of Buckie Thistle’s new signings

“We’ve got that strength in depth and the mentality is also probably different now.

“Two seasons ago we were miles behind Fraserburgh and we were chasing the whole way, it was a good season, but we didn’t expect to win the league.

“Last season the mentality changed and we were always going for it and were always in with a chance.

“Now I think the attitude of the boys is that we need to go and win trophies.

“I think we’re a different animal now and they seem very hungry.”

Standard keeps rising

Although Stewart wants to see Buckie lifting silverware, he says they’ll face plenty of competition to do so.

The Highland League’s longest-serving manager added: “If you’re playing for Buckie, Fraserburgh, Formartine, Brechin, Brora, Inverurie, Banks o’ Dee and others your aim is to win silverware and probably to try to win the league.

“We’re one of the teams with that ambition and that’s what we’re going for, but we know it’s going to be very difficult.

“The standard is high and the professionalism in terms of players, management and coaching is really good.”