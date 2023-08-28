Tory leader makes safe landing as Bristow unveils green vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory leader makes safe landing as Bristow unveils green vision

Helicopter firm floats idea for electric flights between Scottish cities.

Easy does it. Douglas Ross MP brings am AugustaWestland AW189 search and rescue helicopter down (virtually) at ARI. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Easy does it. Douglas Ross MP brings am AugustaWestland AW189 search and rescue helicopter down (virtually) at ARI. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Helicopter giant Bristow has revealed how Aberdeen is at the heart of its plans for greener aviation.

Bosses from the US company were in the Granite City to meet Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross MP, who safely landed a virtual flight at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

Their visit to Scotland also includes meetings with representatives of AGS Airports (operator of Aberdeen International Airport), Highlands and Islands Airports (which runs the terminals in Inverness, Dundee and nine smaller airports across the north), Oban Airport and Scottish Enterprise.

Connecting Scotland the net-zero way

Bristow aims to build a consortium of “strategic Scottish partners in the “aviation ecosystem” for  an advanced air mobility (AAM) feasibility study it is hoped will lead  to net-zero flights to bolster Scottish connectivity.

The company is working with multiple AAM firms focused on developing smaller, more nimble hybrid and fully electric aircraft which could revolutionise helicopter operations in Scotland.

Bristow says the technology may someday power net-zero leisure and business transportation between Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The Houston-headquartered firm claims it could also boost connectivity between the Scottish islands and deliver more energy-efficient ways of carrying out its cargo and logistics operations around the world.

‘Phenomenal’ potential

“The potential is phenomenal”, Bristow says on its website, adding: “AAM promises to move people and cargo quickly, safely, and quietly at a remarkably reduced cost and low carbon footprint.”

The AAM feasibility study in Scotland is to focus on “both large cargo drone and crewed passenger carrying operations”.

Bristow chief transformation officer and executive vice-president Dave Stepanek, told The Press and Journal the company’s global operations will “evolve” in the coming decades as electrical propulsion technologies are introduced across the helicopter fleet .

David Stepanek, of Bristow.
David Stepanek, of Bristow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

As an example of what may be coming in the UK North Sea, where Bristow ferries crew to and from oil and gas installations, as well as renewable-energy projects, Mr Stepanek said getting workers to Aberdeen before and after these flights could change in future as new technologies allow them to travel to and from the Granite City in net-zero aircraft.

Offshore/remote supplies and search and rescue support are other areas where much greener AAM aircraft can carry out a growing number of tasks in the future, he said.

One of the helicopter simulators at Bristow's pilot training centre in Aberdeen.
One of the helicopter simulators at Bristow’s pilot training centre in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He continued: “We’re meeting members of parliament and others to talk about early use cases for Scotland. We’ll take a pragmatic approach as we bring these aircraft into service.”

Bristow potentially has 450 new technology aircraft from a range of manufacturers joining its global fleet in the coming years, with the first likely to start appearing from 2026, he said. As well as helping towards net-zero, they will be much quieter, he added.

Mr Stepanek and Mr Ross were joined at the helicopter firm’s North Sea HQ by Richard Lapin, vice-president, global affairs, Bristow, and Conservative MSPs Graham Simpson and Tess White.

Douglas Ross at the controls of the search and rescue helicopter simulator with pilot Johan Arjis.
Douglas Ross at the controls of the search and rescue helicopter simulator with pilot Johan Arjis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Hot-on-the-heels of his successful landing at ARI, Mr Ross said: “I’m impressed to see the scale of Bristow’s operation here in the north-east. There is a really positive future for more green forms of aviation and from what I have seen and heard today Bristow is at the forefront of that.”

Bristow currently has 45 helicopters in the UK, including those working in the oil and gas industry and others delivering search and rescue services for the UK Government.

