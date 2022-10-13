Aberdeen Airport welcomes first supply of greener aviation fuel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Airport has welcomed its first supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The SAF will be blended with traditional jet fuel and used for Bristow flights to BP’s offshore platforms in the North Sea.

The move sees BP become the first North Sea operator to voluntarily commit to an ongoing supply of SAF, helping to decarbonise the transport to its offshore operations.

Produced from sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, it has been estimated SAF could deliver up to 80% fewer lifecycle carbon emissions than the traditional jet fuel.

It is designed as a ‘drop-in’ fuel, safe to use in existing aircraft and airport infrastructure.

Support decarbonisation

Aberdeen International Airport operations director Mark Beveridge said: “This is an important announcement for Aberdeen International Airport and the north-east of Scotland.

“It is recognised globally that SAF will play a major role in making jet zero aviation a reality and SAF has the potential to significantly reduce UK aviation emissions.

“BP’s decision to make SAF commercially available at Aberdeen is a significant moment.

“There is a real opportunity for Aberdeen to help drive a domestic SAF industry here in the UK and in doing so, we can support the decarbonisation of the oil and gas sector transport.”

Net-zero carbon emissions aim

Last year Bristow completed one of the first SAF-powered flights in the North Sea flying a S-92 helicopter from Aberdeen International Airport to platforms operated by BP.

Bristow UK director Matt Rhodes said: “There is huge opportunity for SAF to become the fuel of choice for future North Sea oil and gas flights.

“We are looking forward to working with bp and other customers so together we can continue to help drive down emissions and boost sustainability across the industry.”

SAF has been recognised as part of the government’s jet zero strategy and ambition to drive net zero aviation by 2050.

BP aviation operations lead Yasmin McCulloch said: “We are strong advocates of the use of SAF in the aviation industry.

“We believe its adoption is an important element in achieving the industry’s aim of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We’re pleased that we have supplied SAF for our offshore flights through our longstanding relationship with Bristow and are excited by its potential to help us decarbonise the transport to our offshore operations.”

Positive move by Aberdeen Airport

The move has been backed by Scottish Government minister for transport Jenny Gilruth.

She said: “This is a really encouraging development as the increased use of sustainable aviation fuels will be an essential stepping stone towards the Scottish aviation sector reaching net zero.

“The use of these fuels is expected to rise significantly in the coming years and could bring significant economic opportunities for Scotland, so this is a welcome first step from Aberdeen Airport.”