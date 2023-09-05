EnQuest’s shares plummet after windfall tax-driven profits plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

EnQuest’s shares plummet after windfall tax-driven profits plunge

Chief executive Amjad Bseisu calls for 'reform' of UK's offshore tax regime.

By Keith Findlay and Ed Reed
EnQuest worker
EnQuest is the latest North Sea oil and gas firm to cite the so-called windfall tax as the main driver of a weaker financial performance. Image: EnQuest

UK North Sea operator EnQuest has blamed the controversial energy profits levy (EPL), or “windfall tax” for a 38% plunge in profits in the first half of 2023.

Shares in the London-listed company plummeted nearly 17%, wiping more than £50m off its market value, immediately following today’s interim results.

As of 1.30pm today, units of the stock were worth 14.66p, down by nearly 16% from Monday’s market close.

EnQuest counts the cost of EPL

First half pre-tax profits for Enquest came in just shy of £90 million, compared with £145.3m a year earlier.

Revenue and other operating income for the latest period totalled £583.3m, down from £751.1m a year ago. Sales were hit by lower commodity prices and a drop in the firm’s average net production to 45,480 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day, from 49,726boe previously.

EnQuest reported after-tax losses of £16.9m for the six months to June 2023, against profits of £162m a year earlier, “driven by the impact of the UK energy profits levy”.

EnQuest's Thistle platform.
EnQuest’s Thistle platform. Image: EnQuest/PA Wire

The EPL was introduced and increased by the UK Government last year as a means of raising cash to support households struggling with spiralling energy bills.

But it has left oil and gas producers with a top line tax rate of 75%.

Some firms have cited EPL as the reason behind them shelving projects, selling stakes and slashing jobs in the UK North Sea.

The UK’s oil and gas sector faces significant challenges and loss of competitiveness due to uncertainty following the adverse changes to the fiscal regime.”

Amjad Bseisu, chief executive, EnQuest

Earlier this year the government introduced its “energy security investment mechanism” (Esim) to give the oil and gas sector “certainty to raise capital and invest in new and existing projects”

It means the EPL will remain in place until March 2028 unless oil and gas prices fall to historically normal levels for a sustained period. The total tax take from oil and gas firms would then return to 40%, which was the rate before the EPL was introduced.

Aerial view of EnQuest's Magnus platform.
Aerial view of EnQuest’s Magnus platform. Image: EnQuest

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu said: “The UK’s oil and gas sector faces significant challenges and loss of competitiveness due to uncertainty following the adverse changes to the fiscal regime.

“While we appreciate the government’s intentions to improve the attractiveness of the sector through the energy security investment mechanism, we believe timely legislative reform is required to restore confidence in the UK oil and gas sector to protect jobs and deliver both energy security and decarbonisation.”

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu.
EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu. Image: Andy Tyler Photography

EnQuest’s boss said a strong first half operational performance, including the “efficient return to service” of the company-operated Kraken oilfields, 80 miles east of Shetland, heled to drive down net debt.

As of June 30, the firm’s net debt stood at £472m – down from £571.2m at the end of 2022.

Mr Bseisu said EnQuest had a significant UK North Sea work programme in the second half of the year, including further drilling on Magnus and at Golden Eagle and a continuation of well plug and abandonment activities on Heather and Thistle.

EPL’s ‘negative impacts’

OEUK fiscal and investor relations manager Francesca Bell said EnQuest’s results were “another worrying example of the negative impacts the [EPL] is having on UK energy production and with it, the jobs, economic growth, and the reliable supplies of energy it supports”.

She added: “We’re proud to pay our taxes and have always been clear that when the windfall conditions go, the windfall tax should go.”

The introduction of the Esim was “a step in the right direction” but more action is needed from government to restore confidence to the sector and ensure it can continue to play a key role in the UK economy, she said.

More from Business

Scenic Eclipse will return to Aberdeen next year as part of its cruise schedule. Image: Sam Reynolds
Cruise firm confirms return to Aberdeen for its 2024 schedule
The average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol has risen by 9p since early June (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Pump price of unleaded petrol climbs to highest level this year
Gambling Commission chiefs have told MPs that a customer’s postcode can only be used ‘in combination’ by betting companies to assess their financial risk (John Stillwell/PA)
Gambling Commission seeks to reassure MPs over punter postcode checks
Jeremy Hunt has faced pressure from some Tory MPs to cut taxes ahead of the next general election (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Chancellor to set out Autumn Statement on November 22
Robert Chvatal, chief executive of the Czech company, said the UK had underperformed the rest of the group in the first six months of 2023 (Allwyn/PA)
Allwyn to take ‘fresh look’ at National Lottery as UK sales flag
TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance (PA)
TikTok’s first European data centre comes online to combat privacy fears
Labour has committed to major green investment, but plans for spending on the rest of the public sector are less clear (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Labour plans will boost investment but could squeeze money for new schools – IFS
The report also found that technology companies were most frequently cited as kind, followed by retail (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Businesses with reputation for kindness more likely to succeed, report finds
The UK services sector contracted last month for the first time since January as the downturn facing businesses deepened (Yui Mok/PA)
UK services sector shrinks for first time since January as demand wanes
Mr Musk said he was pro-free speech, but against antisemitism of any kind (PA)
Elon Musk threatens to sue the Anti-Defamation League over lost revenue on X

Conversation