Inverness art gallery and gift shop to return to Inverness shopping centre for third time

The owner has advertised for local artists to get in contact over the possibility of including and selling their artwork.

By Alex Banks
One of a Kind in Inverness
The art gallery will open in Eastgate shopping centre. Image: Louise Innes

An art gallery and gift shop will return to an Inverness shopping centre for the third time.

One of a Kind shut its doors last February but owner Louise Innes has decided to pick her paints and pens back up after customer feedback.

The art gallery had two spells in Eastgate Shopping Centre between 2020 and 2022 and will now return on October 3.

Louise and her husband Alan will run the shop together and will be supported by their son Oliver.

Her own art and gifts will be for sale in the shop alongside other local artist’s works which Louise aims to support.

One of a Kind customers ‘have been missed’

Louise said a number of factors came into play when deciding to re-open the gallery after over a year and a half.

Her 25-year career has so far seen her travel all over Scotland for work and Louise has previously been selected to exhibit her contemporary works.

She said: “We decided we needed a break as there was so much on and we weren’t even sure if we’d do it again.

“Since then, customers have been phoning and asking when we’ll be back.

“I missed the customers and working with the local artists. The feedback has always been positive.

One of a Kind in Inverness has been nominated for awards including Inverness City Centre Bid Independent Retailer of the Year 2022
The gallery has been nominated for previous awards including Inverness City Centre Bid Independent Retailer of the Year 2022. Image: Louise Innes

“People have come to us and asked us to come back as they enjoyed the gallery so much.

“I’m really looking forward to opening again. It’s a unique project, people are proud that it only sells local produce because there’s nothing else like it.”

Looking for local crafters

Louise posted on Facebook to announce the return and advertise the opportunity for local artists to get in touch.

She said: “It will be a mix of some people we’ve worked with before and also some new.

“A lot of people have reached out after seeing the post. We’ve already managed to sign four new local artists up and their work will be on display.”

The Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness
The Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness will play host to One of a Kind for a third time.

As well as producing her own artwork, Louise mentors other artists who are looking to craft a career in art.

She added: “I support people towards their dream and can help them turn their artwork into a business.

“It’s great to see people succeed and to know you helped them along their path.”

Louise has a bachelor of fine arts as well as a first class honours in contemporary and contextualised art.

