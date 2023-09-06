Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison ‘to go to the top’ as Aberdeen Women striker makes impressive start to season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison ‘to go to the top’ as Aberdeen Women striker makes impressive start to season

The 19-year-old forward has scored five goals in the SWPL so far this season, including a brace against Spartans on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock.

Clint Lancaster believes Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has what it takes “to go to the top” and have a successful career in football.

The 19-year-old forward has made an impressive start to the SWPL season, scoring five goals in as many games, including a brace in the 3-0 win over Spartans on Sunday.

Hutchison’s goal scoring form so far this term is not unsurprising, as the forward scored 25 goals in 52 appearances over the past two seasons in the top-flight.

Lancaster believes Hutchison has a bright future in football ahead of her, as he praised the former Scotland under-19 international’s work-rate and attitude.

He said: “Bayley is outstanding. She’s still got a lot of learning to do, and is not the end product by any means, but she’s a great person and a great player.

“I’ve really liked working with Bayley. She has really impressed me with her work-rate and attitude, and obviously her finishing is some of the best you’ll find in this league.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We know we’ve got a fantastic player in Bayley, and I think she’s got a fantastic career in football ahead of her.

“She could go to the top if she really wants to, but she’s young so we will take her time with her and keep working to get the best out of her.

“She is just going to improve more and more. This season is going to be a fantastic season for her, I’ve got no doubts about that.”

Lancaster working with Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison to improve her game

The Aberdeen boss has identified areas of improvement in Hutchison’s game which they are now actively working on.

Lancaster said: “It’s more the out of possession side. It’s the desire to get the ball back because if she does that then she can go and cause so many problems.

“The thing with Bayley is that she wants the ball all the time, but there are moments previously where she might have waited for her team-mates to give it to her, whereas now she is trying her best to go and get it.

“We’ve worked on that and the defensive side to her game. She’s been receptive to it, and her goal scoring form is just continuing.”

Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell goalkeeper
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Motherwell on the opening day of the 2023-24 season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hutchison has formed a clinical partnership with forward Hannah Stewart this season, with the latter setting up both of her goals against Spartans after getting herself on the scoresheet.

Lancaster said: “We recognise that they’ve both got goals in them, and when they work together they are going to cause a lot of teams a lot of problems this season.”

