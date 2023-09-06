Clint Lancaster tips Bayley Hutchison ‘to go to the top’ as Aberdeen Women striker makes impressive start to season

Clint Lancaster believes Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison has what it takes “to go to the top” and have a successful career in football.

The 19-year-old forward has made an impressive start to the SWPL season, scoring five goals in as many games, including a brace in the 3-0 win over Spartans on Sunday.

Hutchison’s goal scoring form so far this term is not unsurprising, as the forward scored 25 goals in 52 appearances over the past two seasons in the top-flight.

Lancaster believes Hutchison has a bright future in football ahead of her, as he praised the former Scotland under-19 international’s work-rate and attitude.

He said: “Bayley is outstanding. She’s still got a lot of learning to do, and is not the end product by any means, but she’s a great person and a great player.

“I’ve really liked working with Bayley. She has really impressed me with her work-rate and attitude, and obviously her finishing is some of the best you’ll find in this league.

“We know we’ve got a fantastic player in Bayley, and I think she’s got a fantastic career in football ahead of her.

“She could go to the top if she really wants to, but she’s young so we will take her time with her and keep working to get the best out of her.

“She is just going to improve more and more. This season is going to be a fantastic season for her, I’ve got no doubts about that.”

Lancaster working with Aberdeen Women’s Bayley Hutchison to improve her game

The Aberdeen boss has identified areas of improvement in Hutchison’s game which they are now actively working on.

Lancaster said: “It’s more the out of possession side. It’s the desire to get the ball back because if she does that then she can go and cause so many problems.

“The thing with Bayley is that she wants the ball all the time, but there are moments previously where she might have waited for her team-mates to give it to her, whereas now she is trying her best to go and get it.

“We’ve worked on that and the defensive side to her game. She’s been receptive to it, and her goal scoring form is just continuing.”

Hutchison has formed a clinical partnership with forward Hannah Stewart this season, with the latter setting up both of her goals against Spartans after getting herself on the scoresheet.

Lancaster said: “We recognise that they’ve both got goals in them, and when they work together they are going to cause a lot of teams a lot of problems this season.”