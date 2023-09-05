Offshore Europe: Aberdeen’s top brass champion oil and gas on opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Europe: Aberdeen’s top brass champion oil and gas on opening day

Lord Provist says those wanting industry to shut down overnight are 'living in cloud cuckoo land'

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
Pipers mark the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen.
Pipers mark the return of SPE Offshore Europe to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Business and political leaders underlined their support for the oil and gas industry as the SPE Offshore Europe (OE) exhibition and conference got under way in Aberdeen today.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive, used his speech at the opening business breakfast to warn of the perils of rapidly shutting down the sector.

And the city’s Lord Provost, David Cameron, branded those wanting to switch from oil and gas to renewables overnight as people “living in cloud cuckoo land”.

What a crazy time it has been. Nothing compares to the value and the experience of being at a physical event.”

Russell Borthwick, chief executive, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

OE’s triumphant return to the Granite City after an absence of four years will see tens of thousands of people attending P&J Live over its four days. It runs until Friday.

Previous attempts to stage the normally biennial event, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) were scuppered by Covid.

Police liaison officers on duty at Offshore Europe 2023.
Police liaison officers on duty at Offshore Europe 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Offshore Europe visitors from Asia.
The event is attended by people from all over the world. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Borthwick said: “It has been four years and wow, what a four years. What a crazy time it has been. Nothing compares to the value and the experience of being at a physical event, bursting with energy, business opportunities and actual people.

“The conference theme – accelerating the transition to a better energy future, with specific focus on energy security, transition, future talent and innovative technology – uniquely captures what’s in front of us.”

P&J Live was buzzing on OE opening day.
P&J Live was buzzing on OE opening day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Offshore Europe in Aberdeen.
The annual event in Aberdeen is huge, with an array of exhibitors vying for your attention. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Since the last OE, in 2019, oil and gas has been in and out of vogue.

In the run up to the COP26 climate event in Glasgow in 2021 the sector became a whipping boy for politicians and pressure groups keen to accelerate energy transition.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year and the subsequent surge in household bills, gave the North Sea fresh impetus and put a number of projects back on the table.

Concerns about energy security have increased awareness in some quarters about the importance of continued domestic production.

However, there remains considerable public and political opposition to existing and new oil and gas production amid widespread concerns about their impact on the planet.

Great oil and gas debate rumbles on

And there have been calls for the UK Government to block new North Sea developments.

Industry leaders have repeatedly warned this puts at risk the ambition for a “just” transition.

Delivering his civic welcome to OE 2023 delegates, Lord Provost Cameron said: “Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland has already established itself as a region leading on a just energy transition. It has to be a transition and it has to be just.

“Anybody who thinks you can switch from fossil fuels to renewables in an instant is living in cloud cuckoo land. There has to be a transition – that must happen.”

