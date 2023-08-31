Offshore Europe expected to deliver £50 million-plus boost to north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Europe expected to deliver £50 million-plus boost to north-east

Hotels, restaurants and bars are all hoping to cash in.

By Ryan Duff
SPE Offshore Europe 2019.
North-east businesses of all kinds hope to be laughing all the way to the bank when SPE Offshore Europe 2023 arrives in Aberdeen. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Offshore Europe’s long-awaited return to Aberdeen is not just impacting energy firms but all kinds of businesses.

The show, taking place at P&J Live from Tuesday to Friday next week, is expected to bring in more than £50 million for the north-east.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Offshore Europe oil and gas conference and exhibition is undoubtedly the biggest event on the region’s energy industry calendar.

Hotels rooms are snapped up quickly, and many bars and restaurants in and around Aberdeen see a surge in bookings.

International visitors expected to spend £1,200 each

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy director Ryan Crighton shared insight into recent analysis.

Mr Crighton said: “This is the moment where the eyes of the global energy sector are trained on Aberdeen and big business deals get done – deals which provide valuable contracts and work for companies here.

“The show draws tens of thousands of people and more than £50m to the north-east economy, with each international delegate spending around £1,200.”

keir starmer north sea
Ryan Crighton.

According to SPE, 38.000 people attended the last Offshhore Europe event in 2019. The Covid pandemic kept the normally biennial show away in 2021.

Asked about the likely turnout next week, SPE said: “We can’t be certain of attendance numbers until after the show closes and the entry numbers are tallied. Current expectations are for around 35,000 attendees over the four days.”

Conference session at SPE Offshore Europe 2019.
Conference session at SPE Offshore Europe 2019. Image: Derek Ironside

Thousands of poeple will be travelling to Aberdeen from overseas.

SPE added: “We have pre-registered attendees from countries including Australia, Canada, China, France, India, Norway, Nigeria and the US.”

With each international delegate expected to spend about £1,200, an estimated 4,000 foreign delegates could deliver £4.8m for the region as part of the total £50m-plus economic boost.

Offshore Europe ‘second only to Christmas’

Mr Crighton said: “For most bars and taxi drivers, Offshore Europe is second only to Christmas in terms of the customers and revenue it brings.”

Fierce Beer is one of the Aberdeen firms expecting to cash in.

Jamie Farman, manager of its bar on Exchequer Row, said: “We’re not usually a place for big bookings but during that particular week we do have an increase.

“It’s definitely a good thing for us.

“Any sort of event that brings in people from outwith Aberdeen definitely helps business – us, taxi drivers, all sorts of things.”

Lorenzo, manager of the Union Cafe in Aberdeen.

Lorenzo Maraviglia, manager of the Union Cafe & Bistro, on Union Street, said Offshore Europe and other major events “definitely bring more people”. He is expecting a “higher than usual” number coming through the door next week, especially for takeaways.

‘A warm north-east welcome’

VisitAberdeenshire chairwoman Claire Bruce said: “Large-scale events like Offshore Europe that bring international and domestic visitors to the area are hugely welcomed.

“The delegate experience is heightened by a warm north-east welcome from the hospitality businesses which will experience increased trade over the coming days, planting the seed for a future return to the region.”

Fierce’s bar on Exchequer Row.

Aberdeen taxi firm ComCab said: “Events such as this bring a huge boost to the city, with many hotels, restaurants and bars being much busier.

“It can highlight Aberdeen as a fantastic destination for guests and business.”

