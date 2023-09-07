Aberdeen Costa Coffee drive-thru on sale for more than £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Costa Coffee drive-thru on sale for more than £1m

Alongside the drive-thru, another Aberdeen building will be up for grabs at auction later this month.

By Alex Banks
The Costa Coffee drive-thru will be available via auction later this month. Image: Acuitus
The Costa Coffee drive-thru will be available via auction later this month. Image: Acuitus

An Aberdeen drive-thru will be sold at auction with a guide price of £1.475 million.

The Abbotswell Road property is currently leased by Costa Coffee which is contracted until May 2034.

The building takes in £100,000 per annum in rental income with a rent review still outstanding.

It will be sold at an Acuitus auction on September 21 which will be broadcast on its website.

Acuitus describe the site as “a modern purpose built, single storey drive-thru” which has indoor and outdoor seating areas.

There are also 32 car parking spaces on the site, which includes the 2,217 sq ft unit.

It states: “The property is prominently located at the junction of Abbotswell Road and Wellington Road.

“It is situated in-between East Tullos and West Tullos Industrial Estates which are both well established commercial locations.

The property includes 32 car parking spaces. Image: Acuitus

“Nearby occupiers include Lidl, Tesco, Greggs, Domino’s, Screwfix, and Halfords, Siemens, Royal Mail and Howdens.”

Mhairi Archibald from Acuitus said: “Drive-thru investments have become an exceedingly popular asset for investors.

“We expect there to be significant demand for this in the auction room.”

Co-op included in Aberdeen properties

Alongside the drive-thru, another Aberdeen building will be up for grabs at the auction later this month.

A ground floor supermarket occupied by Co-operative Group on Mounthooly Way is listed with a guide price of £975,000.

The property is leased with the firm until October 2036 and has an income of £63,000 per annum in rent.

This sale offers the ground floor supermarket as well as car parking.

Meanwhile, the upper floors of the property are being offered for sale separately.

The property on Mounthooly Way is split into two different listings with the ground floor shop available. Image: Acuitus
The property on Mounthooly Way is split into two different listings with the first and second floors available. Image: Acuitus

At a guide price of £375,000, the property has 5,150 sq ft floor area and comprises the first and second floors of a recently developed building.

With a separate access to the upper floors, planning permission has been granted for three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats with car parking.

