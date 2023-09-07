Aberdeen Costa Coffee drive-thru on sale for more than £1m

An Aberdeen drive-thru will be sold at auction with a guide price of £1.475 million.

The Abbotswell Road property is currently leased by Costa Coffee which is contracted until May 2034.

The building takes in £100,000 per annum in rental income with a rent review still outstanding.

It will be sold at an Acuitus auction on September 21 which will be broadcast on its website.

Aberdeen drive-thru brochure

Acuitus describe the site as “a modern purpose built, single storey drive-thru” which has indoor and outdoor seating areas.

There are also 32 car parking spaces on the site, which includes the 2,217 sq ft unit.

It states: “The property is prominently located at the junction of Abbotswell Road and Wellington Road.

“It is situated in-between East Tullos and West Tullos Industrial Estates which are both well established commercial locations.

“Nearby occupiers include Lidl, Tesco, Greggs, Domino’s, Screwfix, and Halfords, Siemens, Royal Mail and Howdens.”

Mhairi Archibald from Acuitus said: “Drive-thru investments have become an exceedingly popular asset for investors.

“We expect there to be significant demand for this in the auction room.”

Co-op included in Aberdeen properties

Alongside the drive-thru, another Aberdeen building will be up for grabs at the auction later this month.

A ground floor supermarket occupied by Co-operative Group on Mounthooly Way is listed with a guide price of £975,000.

The property is leased with the firm until October 2036 and has an income of £63,000 per annum in rent.

This sale offers the ground floor supermarket as well as car parking.

Meanwhile, the upper floors of the property are being offered for sale separately.

At a guide price of £375,000, the property has 5,150 sq ft floor area and comprises the first and second floors of a recently developed building.

With a separate access to the upper floors, planning permission has been granted for three one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats with car parking.