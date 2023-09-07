House hunters invited to take a look round new Mintlaw development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House hunters invited to take a look round new Mintlaw development

The team at Bancon Homes are inviting people to come and see their Aden Meadows development.

By Rosemary Lowne
House hunters can take a tour round the Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw.
House hunters can take a tour round the Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw next week. Image: Bancon Homes

Home inspiration will be served up with drinks and canapes at an event in Mintlaw next week.

The team at Bancon Homes will roll out the red carpet at Aden Meadows on Thursday (14th September) to give people a taste of what life could be like at their new development.

Located just 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and approximately 30 minutes from Aberdeen, Aden Meadows is described as being ideal for families who are looking for an idyllic life while remaining close to local amenities.

The Larch showhome will bring to life the modern homes for sale at Aden Meadows. Image: Bancon Homes

During the event – from 4pm to 7pm – people can take a tour round the five different house styles on offer.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, is excited to welcome people to the development.

“We are hugely proud of Aden Meadows and the beautiful homes and vibrant community we are creating there,” says Jo.

“Whilst there are without doubt challenges in the current economic climate, we are delighted to see the fantastic progress this superb development continues to make and to share that with buyers and potential buyers.”

Every room has been designed for modern family life. Image: Bancon Homes

Stylish family homes

Designed with modern yet practical family living in mind, every newbuild features designer dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie complete with Siemens appliances.

Many of the house styles also feature handy utility rooms and separate study or family rooms.

Meanwhile, all the bedrooms are spacious with built-in oak finish wardrobes while the bathrooms and ensuites are tiled with high quality Porcelanosa tiling.

And for buyers who enjoy the outdoors, homes come with spacious gardens, as well as garages.

The team at Bancon Homes will be there alongside mortgage specialists at the event next week. Image: Bancon Homes

Energy efficient homes

The team at Bancon Homes also say customers can make real savings when it comes to energy billls.

In a press release ahead of the event, it states: “As we head towards winter, managing energy bills is essential as usage increases.

“All our homes at Aden Meadows come with an EPC Band B Energy Efficiency Rating, well ahead of the Band D rating for the average home in Scotland, meaning that customers can make real savings on their energy bills with one of our new build homes.
“Features also include solar PV roof panels.”

Enjoy a good night’s sleep in one of the spacious bedrooms. Image: Bancon Homes

Advice on mortgages

There are currently five different house styles on sale with prices starting at £269,995 for a four-bedroom Viewfield.

At the event, members of the Bancon Homes Senior Leadership Team will be on hand to respond to any questions.

Mortgage specialists from Gail Reid Mortgage Services will also be there to offer advice.

The event is being held the Larch Show Home at Aden Meadows on Thursday (14 September) between 4pm and 7pm.

Although this is an open event, house hunters are encouraged to confirm their attendance by emailing sales@bancon.co.uk.

To find out more, download a brochure or organise an appointment check out their website.

There’s a range of family homes for sale at Aden Meadows. Image: Bancon Homes

