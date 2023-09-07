House hunters invited to take a look round new Mintlaw development

Home inspiration will be served up with drinks and canapes at an event in Mintlaw next week.

The team at Bancon Homes will roll out the red carpet at Aden Meadows on Thursday (14th September) to give people a taste of what life could be like at their new development.

Located just 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and approximately 30 minutes from Aberdeen, Aden Meadows is described as being ideal for families who are looking for an idyllic life while remaining close to local amenities.

During the event – from 4pm to 7pm – people can take a tour round the five different house styles on offer.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, is excited to welcome people to the development.

“We are hugely proud of Aden Meadows and the beautiful homes and vibrant community we are creating there,” says Jo.

“Whilst there are without doubt challenges in the current economic climate, we are delighted to see the fantastic progress this superb development continues to make and to share that with buyers and potential buyers.”

Stylish family homes

Designed with modern yet practical family living in mind, every newbuild features designer dining kitchens from Laings of Inverurie complete with Siemens appliances.

Many of the house styles also feature handy utility rooms and separate study or family rooms.

Meanwhile, all the bedrooms are spacious with built-in oak finish wardrobes while the bathrooms and ensuites are tiled with high quality Porcelanosa tiling.

And for buyers who enjoy the outdoors, homes come with spacious gardens, as well as garages.

Energy efficient homes

The team at Bancon Homes also say customers can make real savings when it comes to energy billls.

In a press release ahead of the event, it states: “As we head towards winter, managing energy bills is essential as usage increases.

“All our homes at Aden Meadows come with an EPC Band B Energy Efficiency Rating, well ahead of the Band D rating for the average home in Scotland, meaning that customers can make real savings on their energy bills with one of our new build homes.

“Features also include solar PV roof panels.”

Advice on mortgages

There are currently five different house styles on sale with prices starting at £269,995 for a four-bedroom Viewfield.

At the event, members of the Bancon Homes Senior Leadership Team will be on hand to respond to any questions.

Mortgage specialists from Gail Reid Mortgage Services will also be there to offer advice.

The event is being held the Larch Show Home at Aden Meadows on Thursday (14 September) between 4pm and 7pm.

Although this is an open event, house hunters are encouraged to confirm their attendance by emailing sales@bancon.co.uk.

To find out more, download a brochure or organise an appointment check out their website.