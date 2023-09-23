From starting Aberdeen bakery aged 21 to making £1.5m a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From starting Aberdeen bakery aged 21 to making £1.5m a year

Hard work and dedication been key to success for The Bread Guy, which now has five locations in the city and shire.

By Kelly Wilson
Chris McAllister, co-founder of The Bread Guy along with his brother Gary and sister Donna, has seen the company grow massively in six years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
When Aberdeen entrepreneur Chris McAllister started his own business at the age of 21 he admits he had no idea how successful it would become.

Fast forward six years and the former Westhill Academy pupil is now employing 55 people and has a turnover of more than £1.5 million a year.

Chris is co-founder of bakery The Bread Guy with brother Gary, 31, and sister Donna, 34.

After leaving school in the middle of sixth year Chris was at a crossroads in his life.

He always knew he wanted to run his own business but struggled to find a direction.

Lifelong ambition to run a business

Taking a year out he worked part time in Tesco still eager to fulfil his dream of being his own boss.

He said: “When I was at school I always knew I’d do something in business but was never sure what.

Chris with sister Donna and brother Gary outside the Glenbervie Road bakery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Being at school in Aberdeen I feel like if you are not into oil and gas or university they don’t push you in to anything. They don’t care.

“I took a year off and worked at Tesco part-time while I figured out what I wanted to do.

“Gary was a baker and knew my business ambition so he came to me and said he wanted to start his own bakery.

“My sister is an accountant, which was a massive help, so we spoke to her and all came together to start the business.”

The Bread Guy grew from one customer to hundreds

The Bread Guy business journey started out in 2018 in Inverurie’s Blackhall Industrial Estate, before the team relocated to a new site the former Aitken’s Bakery in Torry’s Glenbervie Road in May 2020.

Former Elrick Primary pupil Chris said: “We had a tiny industrial unit in Inverurie, the size of a small flat, it was tiny.

“We started with making bread and had just one customer which was Aberdeen restaurant No. 10.

“A lot of our customers started to come from word of mouth.

Chris with staff members at the Torry bakery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We were growing and growing and growing to a point it was a solid business supplying about 20 restaurants.

“But then Covid hit and restaurants had to close.

“We wondered what we were going to do. It was a situation of adapt or die.”

The Bread Guy relied on sales of its breads to shops as people began “panic buying”.

Chris, who was recently named on the Aberdeen Young Professionals 30 under 30s list, said: “We had started supplying farm shops and the panic buying had went up so it balanced itself out and kept us going.

“We pushed the retail and expanded our ranges to do more things such as softies that people will buy.”

New premises was turning point

The move to Torry was a turning point for The Bread Guy with the first bakery opening.

Chris, who also has two brothers Paul and Tony, said: “We were running out of space in Inverurie.

“You could not move with the oven in and racks of bread. It was something we had to jump at.

“It was very popular and we got a big reaction from the community.”

The Bread Guy team has since opened four more bakeries in Aberdeen – one on Great Northern Road, in July 2020, one on Thistle Street, in October 2021, one in Inverurie, in May 2022, and one in Hazlehead in April this year.

Its bakeries sell a range of artisan breads along with brioche buns, sausage rolls, softies, rowies, empire biscuits and doughnuts.

Chris with some of the baked goods on offer at The Bread Guy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Chris believes The Bread Guy has completely changed the traditional view of a bakery.

He said: “We are quite different to other bakeries.

“The industry was a bit slept on and then we came in and innovated it with new products. People just couldn’t get enough of it. They love something new and different.

“We had different cakes every week and introduced a pie of the week such a chicken and chorizo.

“For a baker to put a chorizo sausage in a pie was different.

“Bakery owners tend to be a bit older. It more of a generational industry.

“We’ve got a lot of young staff and it’s very hard to find a baker. It’s a dying industry so we are trying to get young people into it to protect the future of the business.”

The Bread Guy offers lots of sweet treats. Image Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The Bread Guy supplies more than 100 cafes and restaurants throughout the north-east including Balmoral Castle, No. 10, Smoke & Soul, Upperkrust and The Esslemont.

Best-selling products include brioche buns and rowies.

Chris said: “Aberdeen loves a rowie.

“It’s crazy if you go to Dundee no one knows about them but up here you can’t get enough of them.”

‘No regrets’ starting The Bread Guy

The first year of The Bread Guy led to a turnover of £96,000 and it’s now between £1.5m and £2m.

Chris admits it’s taken a lot of hard work and dedication to get to where he’s at now.

He said: “When you look back it’s hard to believe that there was just myself, Gary and Donna in the unit to what it has become today.

“We’ve put a lot into it.

“These years are supposed to be the best of your life and I’ve spent the last five years putting everything I have into the business.

“I had the chance and took it with both hands.

The Bread Guy opening its fourth bakery in Inverurie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It is crazy to look back and see what it’s become this quick and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.

“It’s not something I look back on and regret.

“I’d do it all again and make the same decisions. I’ve put everything I possibly can in to the business.”

Next step for The Bread Guy is to increase output following a six-figure on-going expansion of the factory in Torry.

Conversation