Who’s on Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 rising talent list?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Who’s on Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 rising talent list?

These 30 young people who are making an impact on the city are described as "future leaders of Aberdeen".

Anna Gill from Aberdeenshire Walks is on the 30 Under 30 list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Anna Gill from Aberdeenshire Walks is on the 30 Under 30 list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Kelly Wilson

An Aberdeen networking group has announced its list of 30 Under 30 for rising business talent.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) said its awards are looking for the “future leaders of Aberdeen” who show dedication, innovation and impact.

Founder Ross Jolly said: “Our 30 Under 30 list has uncovered remarkable talent within our community.

“We are proud to honour these young visionaries who have already made a significant impact in the region. Their achievements exemplify the incredible potential of our city’s young leaders.

“The next generation holds the key to unlocking Aberdeen’s full potential.

“The high calibre and volume of applications we received made it a challenge to choose the final 30. It was however a clear indication that the city is in safe hands.”

A night to honour the winners will be held at Namaste Delhi on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 list

Adam Sturgeon, 23
Quirk Solutions commercial manager

Adam, 23, Quirk Solutions commercial manager
Adam Sturgeon.

Adam came into the business direct from university but has shown a remarkable degree of maturity, insight and capability that is way beyond what would be expected of him.

He singlehandedly created an entire customer relationship management system and designed processes that enhanced sales.

Anna Gill, 26
OCHO consulting director

Anna Gill.
Anna Gill.

During lockdown Anna began sharing her walks on Instagram via @aberdeenshirewalks and within five months saw 10,000 people follow her social media account.

Anna has continued sharing walks across Aberdeenshire. The community now has more than 35,000 people across platforms, with over 80% of followers based in Aberdeen and Shire.

Chloe Leslie, 23
Infinity Partnership client relationship associate

Chloe Leslie.
Chloe Leslie.

Joining as an accounts assistant in 2018 at the age of 18, within just five years Chloe is now a client relationship associate overseeing her own diverse client portfolio.

She advises, assists and ensures accounting compliance for more than 70 clients, acting as a virtual finance director for a £6m turnover client and managing another £9m turnover client.

Chris McAllister, 26
The Bread Guys head of business development and operations

Chris McAllister
Chris McAllister.

Chris started the business when he was 21 and now employs 52 staff in the Aberdeen area and has a turnover of between £1.5 and £2 million a year.

He has opened five shops in three years.

Daniel Ruth, 26
Scottish Water PhD researcher

Daniel Ruth
Daniel Ruth.

Daniel works in collaboration with Cranfield University, Heriot Watt University and Scottish Water.

His work is based on improving the water treatment process through the discovery, testing, and installation of novel technologies and monitoring systems.

Emma Cuthbertson, 24
Global E&C business development administrator

Emma Cuthbertson
Emma Cuthbertson.

Emma joined Global E&C nine months ago and in that time she has gone above and beyond her job description to show immense initiative and drive.

Despite her relatively short time in the position, Emma’s ability to grasp complex strategic concepts and convert them into actionable plans has been truly impressive.

Emma Reid, 22
Phil Anderson Financial Services financial advisor

Emma Reid
Emma Reid.

Emma, who has a law degree, has been the second top adviser for new business this year in the whole company and received amazing feedback from clients.

She was named a winner in the Rising Star category at the Scottish Women’s Awards last year.

Finlay Jack, 23
Bauer Media Group reporter

Finlay Jack
Finlay Jack.

Finlay works as a multimedia news and sports reporter for Northsound. He will next month join Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce as a multimedia journalist.

He also volunteered as a commentator for Queen of the South Football Club for many years.

Grant Veitch, 29
Interwell senior technical support engineer

Grant Veitch
Grant Veitch.

Grant started his career at Interwell as an engineer before landing his current role as senior engineer. During that time he has mentored a graduate apprentice and trained a recently graduated engineer.

He also does a lot of volunteer work and own roof tent rental company Grass Roots with his sister.

Greig Moffat, 26
Rubber Atkins research and development engineer

Greig Moffat
Greig Moffat.

Greig  achieved a first-class master’s in mechanical engineering at Robert Gordon University.

He has excelled in the innovation of novel products for the energy sector, utilising advanced techniques in product development and material modelling beyond a level expected of his junior position.

His early career shows a wealth of evidence, that Greig will remain ‘one to watch’ as he derives greater autonomy in his professional development.

Hannah Bisset, 28
Due North Creatives account manager

Hannah Bisset.
Hannah Bisset.

Hannah joined the team in March 2022 taking on projects, exhibiting ownership and a proactive drive for growth through creative design.

Recognising her personal growth and leadership aptitude, she has been promoted from a digital content creator to a creative & digital account manager.

Jessica Gomez-Banderas, 27
James Hutton Institute research scientist

Jessica Gomez-Banderas.
Jessica Gomez-Banderas.

Jessica has recently received her PhD, making her the first student to receive this award from the National Decommissioning Centre.

Now in her role as a research scientist at the James Hutton Institute she is conducting important research to help protect our local environments and better understand the chemistry of Aberdonian rivers.

Jo Cameron, 29
X-Academy Xcellerator, Xodus

Jo Cameron.
Jo Cameron.

Jo has helped bridge the gap between traditional energy practices and the imperative for greener alternatives. Her active participation in industry conferences, publications, and workshops has further underscored her role as a future thought leader.

She volunteers with the Energy Institute to help raise awareness and educate students about renewable energy and showcases her commitment to nurturing the next generation of energy leaders.

Johnny Brooks, 25
Studio 10 managing director

Johnny Brooks.
Johnny Brooks.

Johnny and his company Studio 10 have an amazing story that involves scientists, spies, the royal family, and much more.

He started making podcasts with celebrities from around the world when Covid-19 hit.

He has become an internationally recognised producer for brands like Brewdog and Roche, been made one of the youngest associates of BAFTA, and continues to connect businesses and people from all walks of life with some of the most fascinating celebrities in the world.

Lauren Smith, 22
Air Liquide operations coordinator

Lauren Smith.
Lauren Smith.

With a work ethic second to none and a fantastic attitude for learning new ways to achieve her goals, she has been a pivotal member of every operations team she has joined.

Always willing to assist with any task, always offering a suggestion for action while displaying real calmness and support to all in the team.

Liam Cheyne, 27
AAB audit senior manager

Liam Cheyne.
Liam Cheyne.

Liam started his career aged 17, qualifying (ACCA) at 22 at a “big four” accountancy firm with continuous career progression since, including spending time in industry, furthering his skillset.

He is passionate about supporting young people as they begin their careers. Working with EY Foundation, he has given his own time to events supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Liam Urquhart, 29
Green Run Club founder

Liam Urquhart.
Liam Urquhart.

Liam is described as a visionary, a motivator and a community builder.

He established the Green Run Club which has become a hub for like-minded individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another in their pursuit of fitness and well-being.

Lindsay Scott, 27
Process Safety Solutions senior systems engineer

Lindsay Scott.
Lindsay Scott.

Lindsay joined PSS as a Graduate Engineer in 2018, and since then has shown consistent passion and hard work.

As a result of her dedication and growth as a leader, she has been promoted into the role of senior systems engineer and mentors current graduate and junior engineers, providing on the job support and training.

Maya Vertigans, 24
Planner Bee Virtual Assistants founder

Maya Vertigans.
Maya Vertigans.

Over the last two years, Maya has transitioned from part-time freelance virtual assistant to establishing Planner Bee VA Services as a thriving business that specialises in supporting sustainable brands.

Maya has grown the business to a team of three that has supported more than 40 SMEs, demonstrating her entrepreneurial aptitude and determination.

Murray Mitchell, 26
EY senior manager

Murray Mitchell.
Murray Mitchell.

Murray joined EY audit practice in 2015 as a school leaver and at 26 years old and is the youngest senior manager ever at EY Aberdeen.

He is responsible for managing several internal projects and engagements within the business including audits of large, listed clients and large private equity backed groups.

Nicole Roy, 24
Siberia Bar & Hotel general manager

Nicole Roy.
Nicole Roy.

Nicole is responsible for a team of 21 staff members.

She has recently been highlighted as someone to watch within Aberdeen’s hospitality industry, receiving a nomination for the MacRobert Trust Emerging Talent Award at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

Ollie Middleton, 26
Charlie House fundraising team lead

Ollie Middleton.
Ollie Middleton.

Since starting at Charlie House, he has progressed from temporary contract to full time fundraiser to fundraising team lead.

He has personally securing more than £280,000 of funding for Charlie House while in his initial role of grants & trusts funding officer.

Ollie goes above and beyond his job description adopting roles of Charlie Dog mascot and chief elf at Santa’s workshop.

Rebekah Henderson, 26
Full Circle 21 head of communications

Rebekah Henderson.
Rebekah Henderson.

Rebekah is passionate about diversity and inclusion, championing progression and being a role model for the next generation.

Through Rebekah’s work with Full Circle 21, she is instrumental in running free access courses, networking brunches and inspiring events from leadership to transitioning industry.

Robert Clunas, 29
Camphill Estates major gifts officer

Robert Clunas.
Robert Clunas.

Robert has worked in the charity sector for more than six years helping to raise millions of pounds for the most vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

He has a volunteer role on the Young Enterprise Grampian board and also a business advisor, offering weekly entrepreneurial support.

He captained Aberdeen’s only inclusive IGR rugby team creating a space that was open and inclusive to everyone – breaking down stigma around the LGBTQ+ community and sport.

Rose Owen, 27
Honesty Aberdeen honesty coach

Rose Owen.
Rose Owen.

Rose started her entrepreneurial journey with The Wee Honesty Shed and achieved this while balancing the demands of motherhood, raising a three-year-old.

Her ability to navigate the challenges of parenthood and simultaneously build a successful business demonstrates her exceptional time management, resilience, and leadership skills.

Ross Irvine, 26
Dow Schofield Watts manager

Ross Irvine.
Ross Irvine.

Ross takes the lead in SME deals within the energy, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

He boasts eight years of finance experience, including previous roles at PwC and Henderson Loggie. He is also an active volunteer and acts as the deputy chair of the East of Scotland area network for ICAS.

Sarah Gardyne, 27
Doqaru marketing team leader

Sarah Gardyne.
Sarah Gardyne.

After her PR degree at Robert Gordon University in 2019, Sarah joined Doqaru as marketing account coordinator before advancing to her current role.

Her graphic design business, SJE Design, launched independently, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit. She pours her artistic talents into sketching pets, bringing joy to their owners’ hearts.

Sophie Thornton, 26
Turner & Townsend real estate project manager

Sophie Thornton.
Sophie Thornton.

Sophie was responsible for the delivery of the new Shell Offices on Union Street, and acts as framework lead for the Crown Estate Scotland’s portfolio and supports the delivery of The Grandhome Trust’s development in Bridge of Don.

She is an active fundraiser and volunteer most recently, planning a community tree planning event for housebuilders, residents and the local community in Grandhome.

Suzie Coull, 29
North Sea Transition Authority senior wells decommissioning engineer

Suzie Coull.
Suzie Coull.

Suzie is an extremely dynamic and engaging individual who has a real passion for her work and for the energy industry in Aberdeen.

Prior to joining NSTA as a senior wells decommissioning engineer she worked for OEUK and played a key role in industry engagement and collaborations, setting up and running a number of work groups.

Taylor Erridge, 23
James Fisher Decommissioning business development manager

Taylor Erridge.
Taylor Erridge.

Taylor has been involved with the AYP program for more than 12 months and has been praised for her attitude to learning, new ideas and concepts.

Her understanding of technical specifications and processes have been very impressive, especially in her new role within the decom world.

More from Business

Kevin Dundas, of Framing Point in Rosemount. Aberdeen.
Kevin Dundas follows mum's advice at Framing Point in Aberdeen
Networking at Offshore Europe 2023
Keith Findlay: My key takeaways from Offshore Europe 2023
Aberdeen-based money expert Gary Walker.
Your Money: Aberdeen-based expert reveals how you can invest to beat inflation
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 range on Tuesday evening (PA)
New iPhone expected to switch to USB-C charging port
Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (Yui Mok/PA)
TUC to accuse Government of having ‘broken Britain’
The UK’s maritime industry says it can lead the world in decarbonisation, but needs £2 billion of Government investment to do so (Joe Giddens/PA)
Maritime sector calls for £2bn to decarbonise ‘world-leading’ industry
Retailers have called on the Chancellor to hold off a potential hike to business rates in line with inflation (James Manning/PA)
Retailers warn Chancellor against £400m business rates hike
Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Government urged to back mandatory reporting over ethnicity pay gap
A man holds prayer beads (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Unions to involve faith groups in ‘shared mission’
The Royal Bank of Scotland has published its monthly purchase managers’ index (PA)
Growth in private sector halted last month, report shows

Conversation