Who’s on Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 rising talent list?

An Aberdeen networking group has announced its list of 30 Under 30 for rising business talent.

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) said its awards are looking for the “future leaders of Aberdeen” who show dedication, innovation and impact.

Founder Ross Jolly said: “Our 30 Under 30 list has uncovered remarkable talent within our community.

“We are proud to honour these young visionaries who have already made a significant impact in the region. Their achievements exemplify the incredible potential of our city’s young leaders.

“The next generation holds the key to unlocking Aberdeen’s full potential.

“The high calibre and volume of applications we received made it a challenge to choose the final 30. It was however a clear indication that the city is in safe hands.”

A night to honour the winners will be held at Namaste Delhi on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s 30 Under 30 list

Adam Sturgeon, 23

Quirk Solutions commercial manager

Adam came into the business direct from university but has shown a remarkable degree of maturity, insight and capability that is way beyond what would be expected of him.

He singlehandedly created an entire customer relationship management system and designed processes that enhanced sales.

Anna Gill, 26

OCHO consulting director

During lockdown Anna began sharing her walks on Instagram via @aberdeenshirewalks and within five months saw 10,000 people follow her social media account.

Anna has continued sharing walks across Aberdeenshire. The community now has more than 35,000 people across platforms, with over 80% of followers based in Aberdeen and Shire.

Chloe Leslie, 23

Infinity Partnership client relationship associate

Joining as an accounts assistant in 2018 at the age of 18, within just five years Chloe is now a client relationship associate overseeing her own diverse client portfolio.

She advises, assists and ensures accounting compliance for more than 70 clients, acting as a virtual finance director for a £6m turnover client and managing another £9m turnover client.

Chris McAllister, 26

The Bread Guys head of business development and operations

Chris started the business when he was 21 and now employs 52 staff in the Aberdeen area and has a turnover of between £1.5 and £2 million a year.

He has opened five shops in three years.

Daniel Ruth, 26

Scottish Water PhD researcher

Daniel works in collaboration with Cranfield University, Heriot Watt University and Scottish Water.

His work is based on improving the water treatment process through the discovery, testing, and installation of novel technologies and monitoring systems.

Emma Cuthbertson, 24

Global E&C business development administrator

Emma joined Global E&C nine months ago and in that time she has gone above and beyond her job description to show immense initiative and drive.

Despite her relatively short time in the position, Emma’s ability to grasp complex strategic concepts and convert them into actionable plans has been truly impressive.

Emma Reid, 22

Phil Anderson Financial Services financial advisor

Emma, who has a law degree, has been the second top adviser for new business this year in the whole company and received amazing feedback from clients.

She was named a winner in the Rising Star category at the Scottish Women’s Awards last year.

Finlay Jack, 23

Bauer Media Group reporter

Finlay works as a multimedia news and sports reporter for Northsound. He will next month join Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce as a multimedia journalist.

He also volunteered as a commentator for Queen of the South Football Club for many years.

Grant Veitch, 29

Interwell senior technical support engineer

Grant started his career at Interwell as an engineer before landing his current role as senior engineer. During that time he has mentored a graduate apprentice and trained a recently graduated engineer.

He also does a lot of volunteer work and own roof tent rental company Grass Roots with his sister.

Greig Moffat, 26

Rubber Atkins research and development engineer

Greig achieved a first-class master’s in mechanical engineering at Robert Gordon University.

He has excelled in the innovation of novel products for the energy sector, utilising advanced techniques in product development and material modelling beyond a level expected of his junior position.

His early career shows a wealth of evidence, that Greig will remain ‘one to watch’ as he derives greater autonomy in his professional development.

Hannah Bisset, 28

Due North Creatives account manager

Hannah joined the team in March 2022 taking on projects, exhibiting ownership and a proactive drive for growth through creative design.

Recognising her personal growth and leadership aptitude, she has been promoted from a digital content creator to a creative & digital account manager.

Jessica Gomez-Banderas, 27

James Hutton Institute research scientist

Jessica has recently received her PhD, making her the first student to receive this award from the National Decommissioning Centre.

Now in her role as a research scientist at the James Hutton Institute she is conducting important research to help protect our local environments and better understand the chemistry of Aberdonian rivers.

Jo Cameron, 29

X-Academy Xcellerator, Xodus

Jo has helped bridge the gap between traditional energy practices and the imperative for greener alternatives. Her active participation in industry conferences, publications, and workshops has further underscored her role as a future thought leader.

She volunteers with the Energy Institute to help raise awareness and educate students about renewable energy and showcases her commitment to nurturing the next generation of energy leaders.

Johnny Brooks, 25

Studio 10 managing director

Johnny and his company Studio 10 have an amazing story that involves scientists, spies, the royal family, and much more.

He started making podcasts with celebrities from around the world when Covid-19 hit.

He has become an internationally recognised producer for brands like Brewdog and Roche, been made one of the youngest associates of BAFTA, and continues to connect businesses and people from all walks of life with some of the most fascinating celebrities in the world.

Lauren Smith, 22

Air Liquide operations coordinator

With a work ethic second to none and a fantastic attitude for learning new ways to achieve her goals, she has been a pivotal member of every operations team she has joined.

Always willing to assist with any task, always offering a suggestion for action while displaying real calmness and support to all in the team.

Liam Cheyne, 27

AAB audit senior manager

Liam started his career aged 17, qualifying (ACCA) at 22 at a “big four” accountancy firm with continuous career progression since, including spending time in industry, furthering his skillset.

He is passionate about supporting young people as they begin their careers. Working with EY Foundation, he has given his own time to events supporting those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Liam Urquhart, 29

Green Run Club founder

Liam is described as a visionary, a motivator and a community builder.

He established the Green Run Club which has become a hub for like-minded individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another in their pursuit of fitness and well-being.

Lindsay Scott, 27

Process Safety Solutions senior systems engineer

Lindsay joined PSS as a Graduate Engineer in 2018, and since then has shown consistent passion and hard work.

As a result of her dedication and growth as a leader, she has been promoted into the role of senior systems engineer and mentors current graduate and junior engineers, providing on the job support and training.

Maya Vertigans, 24

Planner Bee Virtual Assistants founder

Over the last two years, Maya has transitioned from part-time freelance virtual assistant to establishing Planner Bee VA Services as a thriving business that specialises in supporting sustainable brands.

Maya has grown the business to a team of three that has supported more than 40 SMEs, demonstrating her entrepreneurial aptitude and determination.

Murray Mitchell, 26

EY senior manager

Murray joined EY audit practice in 2015 as a school leaver and at 26 years old and is the youngest senior manager ever at EY Aberdeen.

He is responsible for managing several internal projects and engagements within the business including audits of large, listed clients and large private equity backed groups.

Nicole Roy, 24

Siberia Bar & Hotel general manager

Nicole is responsible for a team of 21 staff members.

She has recently been highlighted as someone to watch within Aberdeen’s hospitality industry, receiving a nomination for the MacRobert Trust Emerging Talent Award at the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

Ollie Middleton, 26

Charlie House fundraising team lead

Since starting at Charlie House, he has progressed from temporary contract to full time fundraiser to fundraising team lead.

He has personally securing more than £280,000 of funding for Charlie House while in his initial role of grants & trusts funding officer.

Ollie goes above and beyond his job description adopting roles of Charlie Dog mascot and chief elf at Santa’s workshop.

Rebekah Henderson, 26

Full Circle 21 head of communications

Rebekah is passionate about diversity and inclusion, championing progression and being a role model for the next generation.

Through Rebekah’s work with Full Circle 21, she is instrumental in running free access courses, networking brunches and inspiring events from leadership to transitioning industry.

Robert Clunas, 29

Camphill Estates major gifts officer

Robert has worked in the charity sector for more than six years helping to raise millions of pounds for the most vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

He has a volunteer role on the Young Enterprise Grampian board and also a business advisor, offering weekly entrepreneurial support.

He captained Aberdeen’s only inclusive IGR rugby team creating a space that was open and inclusive to everyone – breaking down stigma around the LGBTQ+ community and sport.

Rose Owen, 27

Honesty Aberdeen honesty coach

Rose started her entrepreneurial journey with The Wee Honesty Shed and achieved this while balancing the demands of motherhood, raising a three-year-old.

Her ability to navigate the challenges of parenthood and simultaneously build a successful business demonstrates her exceptional time management, resilience, and leadership skills.

Ross Irvine, 26

Dow Schofield Watts manager

Ross takes the lead in SME deals within the energy, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

He boasts eight years of finance experience, including previous roles at PwC and Henderson Loggie. He is also an active volunteer and acts as the deputy chair of the East of Scotland area network for ICAS.

Sarah Gardyne, 27

Doqaru marketing team leader

After her PR degree at Robert Gordon University in 2019, Sarah joined Doqaru as marketing account coordinator before advancing to her current role.

Her graphic design business, SJE Design, launched independently, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit. She pours her artistic talents into sketching pets, bringing joy to their owners’ hearts.

Sophie Thornton, 26

Turner & Townsend real estate project manager

Sophie was responsible for the delivery of the new Shell Offices on Union Street, and acts as framework lead for the Crown Estate Scotland’s portfolio and supports the delivery of The Grandhome Trust’s development in Bridge of Don.

She is an active fundraiser and volunteer most recently, planning a community tree planning event for housebuilders, residents and the local community in Grandhome.

Suzie Coull, 29

North Sea Transition Authority senior wells decommissioning engineer

Suzie is an extremely dynamic and engaging individual who has a real passion for her work and for the energy industry in Aberdeen.

Prior to joining NSTA as a senior wells decommissioning engineer she worked for OEUK and played a key role in industry engagement and collaborations, setting up and running a number of work groups.

Taylor Erridge, 23

James Fisher Decommissioning business development manager

Taylor has been involved with the AYP program for more than 12 months and has been praised for her attitude to learning, new ideas and concepts.

Her understanding of technical specifications and processes have been very impressive, especially in her new role within the decom world.