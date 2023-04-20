The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop in Aberdeen city centre

The new shop will sell all The Bread Guy favourites including cakes, pies, breads and butteries.

By Karla Sinclair
Gary McAllister, co-owner and head baker of The Bread Guy, outside the new bakery. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Gary McAllister, co-owner and head baker of The Bread Guy, outside the new bakery. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Residents of Aberdeen’s West End rejoice, for thriving north-east bakery firm The Bread Guy is opening a new branch in the area next week.

The new store, located on Hazlehead Crescent, will be the fifth in the business’ portfolio and boast a team of two.

In terms of the renovation, the turnaround has been swift. The team, including The Bread Guy director Donna McAllister, received the keys to the property on Thursday March 22.

The Bread Guy of course sells a range of artisan breads, among many other items. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The new branch is anticipated to open to the public on Monday April 24.

As for the other four other branches, they are located on Glenbervie Road, Great Northern Road and Thistle Street – all in Aberdeen – and Inverurie’s Falconer Place.

Artisan bakes that bring communities together

The 412 sq ft space is located within a neighbourhood parade of shops.

It is also a short distance from Hazlehead Primary School and Queens Road, which is the main arterial road from the city centre to Kingswells and Westhill.

When asked about the appeal of the shop, Donna said: “We knew about this site – previously BLTs – for a long time.

“It had always been a great little takeaway and cake shop so when we heard that the owner had retired and closed down, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to take the site on.

The new branch is based on Hazlehead Crescent. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“It will be great to bring a new lease of life back to the property.”

Donna and the team also have plans in place to partner with Hazlehead Primary School.

“We value being part of the communities surrounding our shops and with the local primary just round the corner, we are hoping to partner with them in our ‘Cupcake Campaign’,” she went on to say.

“This is a campaign we have already launched with Walker Road Primary – and will be launching with Kittybrewster Primary after the Easter holidays – where we sell cupcakes in store designed by one of the school’s P7s.

“All profits raised from the sale of these cupcakes are donated to the school to spend on P7 activity days, creating great memories for the last year of primary.”

Scottish Baker of the Year Awards

The store will be easily recognisable, boasting The Bread Guy’s familiar branding.

Plenty of well-loved favourites will be on offer including artisan bread, sausage rolls and empire biscuits.

It is recommended that customers try the business’ toffee slice, which picked up an accolade at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards in 2022, should it be available on visiting.

Donna said: “We hope to be a regular stop for the local community, whether its for a fine piece and coffee, a buttery (or rowie), a hot pie, sandwich or a tasty loaf.

Donna McAllister (centre) with the team of the Inverurie Bread Guy branch. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s always exciting seeing our business expanding. From starting our small wholesale bakery five years ago, we have expanded quickly and are kept very busy.

“It was always our aim to bring bakeries back to the heart of local communities and we love seeing that become a reality.

“We have a great team of staff behind us who all share our passion and values, and this shows in our products and our customer service and is the reason we have been able to expand as quickly as we have.”

The Bread Guy team are looking forward to heading back to the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards as they compete for the title of Scottish Retail Craft Baker of the Year.

A range of tempting home bakes will be on offer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The awards are being held at the Glasgow Hilton on Saturday May 6.

The new store will be open from 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

