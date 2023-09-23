How Lib Dems reckon new bridges and tunnels could solve rural Scotland’s ferry woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Lib Dems reckon new bridges and tunnels could solve rural Scotland’s ferry woes

We give the exclusive inside track on Alex Cole-Hamilton's vision for island and rural communities blighted by the ferries crisis.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
The Lib Dems reckon tunnels and bridges could help solve the ferries crisis.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is to set out his vision for connecting rural Scotland with new bridges and tunnels, from the heart of the Highlands to the far north in Shetland.

At the UK Lib Dem conference, the party’s Scottish leader will warn that the SNP has severely let down islanders who depend on unreliable ferry services.

In his address to party members on Sunday, Mr Cole-Hamilton will again back calls for communities blighted by constant cancellations to be given compensation.

But in an inside track on his speech, we can reveal the Lib Dems want to go even further to ensure ferries are not the sole option for those who currently need to use them.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

Looking beyond our own shores, Mr Cole-Hamilton will earmark the Faroe Islands as the perfect example for Scotland to follow.

The self-governing archipelago – which is part of the Danish Kingdom – has successfully connected 18 islands with bridges and short tunnels.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is expected to say: “Islanders deserve compensation, but on top of that I want to tell you about the liberal vision for connecting these communities.

“We are looking to the Faroe Islands. They’ve connected their island communities with bridges and short tunnels. It has been transformational.

“That’s the kind of innovation Scotland’s ferry-dependent communities desperately need.”

‘James Bond-style’

Last year, we revealed Westminster officials had been exploring the possibility of connecting island communities with “James Bond-style” undersea links.

But the projects could cost at least £20 million per kilometre, according to previous projects in the Faroes, a major commitment when funds are stretched.

Earlier this month, Shetland council chiefs said plans to connect the archipelago with brand new tunnels were at an “advanced” stage.

As it stands the islands are served by a fleet of 12 vessels which sail up to 70,000 times a year, described as the area’s “social and economic backbone”.

A new spaceport is being built in Unst.

The island of Unst in Shetland, which sits at the very northern tip of Scotland, is only accessible by ferry.

It’s the site of a new state-of-the-art spaceport currently being built – but Mr Cole-Hamilton reckons the project would benefit if the island was better connected.

Scotland’s depleted ferry network has been under severe pressure as a result of lengthy delays to the building of two vessels by Ferguson Marine.

The new ships were intended to be added to CalMac’s fleet by 2018, but remain under construction.

Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will point out the constant disruption which has affected residents and workers who depend on the Corran Ferry.

Despite the route being a short sailing on the mainland, regular cancellations mean those who use the service are often left with a much longer drive instead.

In May, business owners in the area insisted a bridge was the “only solution” to tackling the crisis.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is expected to say: “Connecting these communities should matter to all of us. It’s in the national interest.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The government is acutely aware of the challenges faced by these communities and has engaged with them directly, outlining the ways in which we are prioritising actions to improve reliability in the short and longer term.

“Ministers continue to meet Ferguson Marine management and reiterate the impact that ferry delays have on the island communities.”

“Our priorities have always been the completion of the two ferries, securing a sustainable future for the yard and its workers, and supporting our island communities that rely on this type of vessel.”

