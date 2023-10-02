More historic locations in Highlands and Islands may join exclusive club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More historic locations in Highlands and Islands may join exclusive club

Peter Ranscombe explores the economic benefits that becoming world heritage sites could bring to the Flow Country and Shetland.

The Flow Country.
Could a swathe of natural habitat in Caithness and Sutherland be about to become a UN world heritage site? Image: J Carter/The Flow Country Partnership
By Peter Ranscombe

Flick through a list of Unesco world heritage sites and it reads like a Who’s Who of dream holiday destinations.

It boasts natural wonders such as the Galapagos Islands, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park, as well as cultural delights like the Palace of Versailles, Egyptian pyramids and Taj Mahal.

Closer to home, the Forth (railway) Bridge, Edinburgh’s old and new towns, New Lanark and the island of St Kilda all make it into the exclusive club.

More Scottish locations now poised to join prestigious world heritage list

Could two sites in the north soon be included in the roster?

The Flow Country, the vast area of peatland that straddles Caithness and Sutherland, was added to the UK’s tentative list of candidate sites in 2012.

It was joined on the list that same year by Shetland brochs and other Iron Age structures under the title of Mousa, Old Scatness, and Jarlshof: the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland.

The Flow Country was recently visited by a team from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which is assessing world heritage status bids for Unesco.

RSPB's Forsinard lookout in the Flow Country, a large, rolling expanse of peatland and wetland area of Caithness and Sutherland.
RSPB’s Forsinard lookout in the Flow Country, a large, rolling expanse of peatland and wetland area of Caithness and Sutherland. Image: RSPB/The Flow Country Partnership

A decision on the application is expected during the middle of next year.

But what could be the benefits for the local economy of gaining world heritage status?

Steven Andrews, Flow Country world heritage project coordinator at Highland Council, said: “The first thing everyone always thinks about with world heritage sites is tourism.

It’s not necessarily about the area needing or wanting more tourists.”

Steve Andrew, Highland Council

“From the consultations we’ve carried out, many people feel there are enough tourists due to the success of the NC500 (North Coast 500) driving route.

“It’s not necessarily about the area needing or wanting more tourists, but instead about promoting the idea of sustainable tourism and slowing tourists down so they spend more time in an area instead of just driving through it.”

Two young people looking into the water at Dubh Lochan in the Flow Country.
Educational activity at Dubh Lochan in the Flow Country. Image: RSPB/The Flow Country Partnership

He added: “The Flow Country is so big it’s difficult to just drive through it and say ‘I’ve done the Flow Country’, or stop and post one photo on Instagram and say ‘that’s that done’. It’s a very, very pretty place but if you want to understand it, then you need to slow down and stop to listen to the birds or look at the sphagnum moss.”

World heritage status may help to secure investments in peatland restoration

But there is more to world hertitage status than slowing down tourists so they spend more money with hotels, cafes, and other local businesses.

It could also become a catalyst for helping to restore the Flow Country’s peatlands. These are an important habitat for soaking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to help tackle global warming.

Mr Andrews said: “World heritage status could attract a higher carbon price for investments through green finance initiatives. The knock-on effect from that could be an increase in the scale of restoration and, therefore, more jobs associated with restoration and the technical work in monitoring and administering the peatlands.”

Zenith Iron Age Shetland business case being prepared

The economic impact of world heritage status is also being explored in Shetland.

The cultural and natural heritage of the UK’s northernmost islands are championed by Shetland Amenity Trust. Its chief executive, Hazel Sutherland, told The Press and Journal a business case for Zenith of Iron Age Shetland is currently being prepared.

The trust is expected to produce its report before the end of the year.

Mousa, part of the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland, bid for Unesco World Heritage status.
Mousa, part of the Zenith of Iron Age Shetland, bid for Unesco world heritage status. Image: Didier Piquer/ VisitShetland/PA Wire

Scotland’s two Unesco world heritage tentative list applicants hope they can follow in the footsteps of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney. It achieved the coveted status in 1999.

Orkney’s designation covers the chambered tomb at Maeshowe, Stones of Stenness, Ring of Brodgar and famous settlement at Skara Brae, a mainstay of school history textbooks.

Scottish Government agency Historic Environment Scotland (HES) looks after Skara Brae and more than 300 other properties throughout the country, including the remains of Elgin Cathedral, Fort George between Nairn and Inverness, and the ruins of Urquhart Castle on the banks of Loch Ness.

It is now developing its next five-year management plan for Orkney’s world heritage assets.

The Ring of Brodgar, which is already a Unesco world heritage
The Ring of Brodgar in Orkney is already part of a Unesco world heritage site. Image: Shutterstock

In 1998, a year before Orkney’s special status was confirmed, HES recorded a total of 113,255 visitors across Skara Brae and its four other sites in the islands – the Bishops and Earls Palaces in Kirkwall, Brough of Birsay, Gurness Broch and Tormiston Mill.

In the year leading up to the coronavirus pandemic, those same five sites welcomed a combined 172,542 visitors, a rise of 52%.

The Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney.
The Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney. Image: Shutterstock

HES said: “Orkney’s world heritage status is undoubtably a draw, combined with its natural heritage. However, over the course of the past two decades there’s also been a marked shift in travel trends more broadly, with budget breaks, weekend trips, and staycations becoming more popular in recent years.

“Orkney has also seen an increase in cruise ships.”

Having world heritage status has really significantly increased the profile of Orkney’s brand internationally.”

Iain Hamilton, head of creative industries at economic development quango Highlands and Islands Enterprise, said: “Anytime you speak to someone internationally who has even a vague interest in heritage they’ve heard of Orkney.

“Having world heritage status has really significantly increased the profile of Orkney’s brand internationally.”

The ancient settlement of Jarlshof in Shetland.
The ancient settlement of Jarlshof in Shetland may also become a Unesco world heritage site. Image: Shutterstock

Further afield, Sam Rose coordinated Dorset Council’s bid for the Jurassic Coast to win world heritage status and then managed the site.

He went on to found World Heritage UK, a membership body that represents Britain’s sites, and is now acting as a consultant to the Flow Country project.

England's Jurassic Coast.
England’s Jurassic Coast. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Rose said: “If you create a brand around world heritage status, like we did with the Jurassic Coast, then people can coalesce around it.

“They can start using it for their business, whether it’s tourism, food products or accommodation; we’ve even had estate agents using it.

“It’s not easy to calculate the exact financial benefits from something as nebulous as a designation, but the research we commissioned – which was based on good data and took into account broader growth in the economy – calculated the (gross) value world heritage status brought to East Devon and Dorset was up to £111 million each year.”

He continued: “Even if the precise figure was just half of that, it would still be £55m of economic benefit the area didn’t have before world heritage status.

“Other world heritage sites – such as Blaenavon in Wales and the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape – have been particularly good at attracting investment into their wider infrastructure, which benefits both visitors and locals.”

