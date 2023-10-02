Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start for new boss Duncan Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start for new boss Duncan Ferguson

Caley Jags manager needs to build momentum after making a winning start at Arbroath.

By David Sutherland
Duncan Ferguson celebrates with his arms in the air
Duncan Ferguson savours the 3-2 win at Arbroath with the Inverness fans. Images: Ross Brownlee/SNS Group

I guess the shock of Duncan Ferguson’s appointment has subsided and I think Caley Thistle fans are united in wishing him well in the weeks and months ahead.

The club has suggested that they were impressed by the quality and quantity of the applicants so one wonders how they came to choose Duncan.

I guess we may never know the answer to that question but there was a real sense of astonishment when news of his appointment broke.

New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson doing all the right things

The new manager has been going around doing and saying all the right things and had his first opportunity to see what his new team could do in a remarkable 3-2 win at Arbroath on Saturday. 

He will already have learned a lot about their strengths and weaknesses while becoming aware at an early stage that this is a team with a long standing tradition of winning games the hard way.

They played some good stuff and midway through the second half they were three goals to the good and apparently cruising.

Not much more than 20 minutes later, that lead had been cut to one and made for a nervy ending to the game.

Can they keep it up?

The important thing was they held on for the win and those three points are so very welcome and will make everyone associated with Caley Thistle feel so much better.

Now we all wonder if they can keep this going.

Partick Thistle will provide stiff opposition on Saturday, but it is crucial we now start to build some momentum.

