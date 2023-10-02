Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start for new boss Duncan Ferguson

I guess the shock of Duncan Ferguson’s appointment has subsided and I think Caley Thistle fans are united in wishing him well in the weeks and months ahead.

The club has suggested that they were impressed by the quality and quantity of the applicants so one wonders how they came to choose Duncan.

I guess we may never know the answer to that question but there was a real sense of astonishment when news of his appointment broke.

New Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson doing all the right things

The new manager has been going around doing and saying all the right things and had his first opportunity to see what his new team could do in a remarkable 3-2 win at Arbroath on Saturday.

He will already have learned a lot about their strengths and weaknesses while becoming aware at an early stage that this is a team with a long standing tradition of winning games the hard way.

They played some good stuff and midway through the second half they were three goals to the good and apparently cruising.

Not much more than 20 minutes later, that lead had been cut to one and made for a nervy ending to the game.

Can they keep it up?

The important thing was they held on for the win and those three points are so very welcome and will make everyone associated with Caley Thistle feel so much better.

Now we all wonder if they can keep this going.

Partick Thistle will provide stiff opposition on Saturday, but it is crucial we now start to build some momentum.