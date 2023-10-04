Shoe retailer Soletrader closes its Aberdeen store in Bon Accord Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoe retailer Soletrader closes its Aberdeen store in Bon Accord Centre

It's the latest blow for the shopping centre with yet another closure.

By Kelly Wilson
soletrader bon accord
Soletrader has shut its doors after only a year in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Soletrader

Popular shoe store Soletrader has closed in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

The closure comes less than a year after it relocated to the shopping centre from Union Square.

A spokeswoman for Soletrader was unable to say how many jobs have been lost.

The shutters are down at the store with all fixtures and fittings being removed.

A spokeswoman today confirmed the store had closed and said plans were underway to open in a “fresh new location” in Aberdeen.

However, she was unable to provide anymore information on where and when this may happen.

At the time of moving to the Bon Accord Centre last year Soletrader chief executive Marcel Bordon said: “We are thrilled to be relocating to Bon Accord.

“We have always had a presence here in Aberdeen and we are delighted to continue to bring a wealth of shoe and accessory choices to the local community.”

Soletrader plans for future in Aberdeen unclear

But according to the store locator on the Soletrader website the closest shop is now more than 120 miles away, in Livingston.

Founded in 1946, the global shoe and accessories retailer is best known for its quality, heritage and innovative choice of footwear, catering for both style and function.

Cutting-edge brands such as Veja, Barbour, Hugo Boss and New Balance are just some of the labels that were sold at the store.

A Soletrader spokeswoman said: “This Soletrader location is now closing with the vision of reopening a newly designed store in a fresh Aberdeen location in the near future.”

It is the latest blow for Aberdeen’s retail offering after Holland and Barrett announced its closure in the Bon Accord Centre in August.

The Bon Accord Centre has been contacted for comment on the recent closure.

You can keep up to date on the ups and downs of Aberdeen city centre with our ever-changing high street tracker.

