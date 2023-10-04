Shoe retailer Soletrader closes its Aberdeen store in Bon Accord Centre

Popular shoe store Soletrader has closed in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

The closure comes less than a year after it relocated to the shopping centre from Union Square.

A spokeswoman for Soletrader was unable to say how many jobs have been lost.

The shutters are down at the store with all fixtures and fittings being removed.

A spokeswoman today confirmed the store had closed and said plans were underway to open in a “fresh new location” in Aberdeen.

However, she was unable to provide anymore information on where and when this may happen.

At the time of moving to the Bon Accord Centre last year Soletrader chief executive Marcel Bordon said: “We are thrilled to be relocating to Bon Accord.

“We have always had a presence here in Aberdeen and we are delighted to continue to bring a wealth of shoe and accessory choices to the local community.”

Soletrader plans for future in Aberdeen unclear

But according to the store locator on the Soletrader website the closest shop is now more than 120 miles away, in Livingston.

Founded in 1946, the global shoe and accessories retailer is best known for its quality, heritage and innovative choice of footwear, catering for both style and function.

Cutting-edge brands such as Veja, Barbour, Hugo Boss and New Balance are just some of the labels that were sold at the store.

A Soletrader spokeswoman said: “This Soletrader location is now closing with the vision of reopening a newly designed store in a fresh Aberdeen location in the near future.”

It is the latest blow for Aberdeen’s retail offering after Holland and Barrett announced its closure in the Bon Accord Centre in August.

The Bon Accord Centre has been contacted for comment on the recent closure.

