Shoe retailer Soletrader moves into Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre

A popular shoe store in Aberdeen is relocating to the Bon Accord Centre.

Bosses at Soletrader have announced their store at Union Square, which has already been closed to customers, will be moved later this month.

Founded in 1946, the global shoe and accessories retailer is best known for its quality, heritage and innovative choice of footwear, catering for both style and function.

Cutting-edge brands such as Veja, Barbour, Hugo Boss and New Balance are just some of the labels that will be available in the newly open store.

This is the second new store to open in Bon Accord Centre after the shopping mall went into administration in August.

At the time, administrators reassured shop owners, stakeholders and customers that “it is business as usual” – with Soletrader now coming as an exciting addition to the centre.

Bon Accord Centre manager Craig Stevenson welcomed the move and wished the team of Soletrader all the best with their opening.

Soletrader chief executive Marcel Bordon said: “We are thrilled to be relocating to Bon Accord. We have always had a presence here in Aberdeen and we are delighted to continue to bring a wealth of shoe and accessory choices to the local community.”