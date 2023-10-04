Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness

Law firm Brodies has announced a new partner for its Inverness office.

Gary Webster, who grew up in Peterhead, has joined its rural business practice.

The new recruit takes the law firm’s Cradlehall Business Park team to a total of 17.

Brodies adding experience with new appointment

Mr Webster has accumulated 19 years of legal experience in his career.

After starting at Stronachs in Aberdeen, he also had roles in Inverness branches of Macleod and MacCallum and Ledingham Chalmers.

His new role will include acting for landowners and rural business owners, as well as specialising in crofting law and the purchase and sale of farms and estates.

Mr Webster will also advise landowners on renewable energy projects including wind farms, hydro-electric schemes and battery storage schemes.

Brodies managing partner Nick Scott said the new addition to the team contributed towards the firm’s commitment to “building a practice of local experts” in Inverness.

He added: “Gary’s appointment brings local knowledge and legal expertise in the Highlands and Islands rural market to our clients.

“His experience with renewables projects will be of particular value.”

In July the business became the first Scottish-based law firm to achieve a £100 million revenue “milestone”.

A year of Inverness office

Brodies recently celebrated its first anniversary in Inverness after moving its Highland team from Dingwall.

The firm said it had supported clients across several sectors during the past year.

These include Quantum Energy Partners and its £300m investment in redeveloping Ardersier Port.

Mr Scott said: “We’ve supported clients in the region as they continue to make progress in several sectors – particularly in energy and ports where major investments in infrastructure are under way.

“Clients also continue to seek our expertise on sensitive, and often complex personal and family matters, and in assisting them with succession plans to secure the future of assets, estates and family-owned businesses.”

The firm has also been providing advice to Orkney-based Orbital Marine Power, which has developed the world’s most powerful tidal turbine.