Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Brodies announces addition of new partner in Inverness

Gary Webster has racked up 19 years of legal experience in his career, including roles at Macleod and MacCallum and Ledingham Chalmers.

By Alex Banks
Gary Webster has joined the law firm from Partner Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Brodies LLP
Gary Webster has joined the law firm from Partner Ledingham Chalmers. Image: Brodies LLP

Law firm Brodies has announced a new partner for its Inverness office.

Gary Webster, who grew up in Peterhead, has joined its rural business practice.

The new recruit takes the law firm’s Cradlehall Business Park team to a total of 17.

Brodies adding experience with new appointment

Mr Webster has accumulated 19 years of legal experience in his career.

After starting at Stronachs in Aberdeen, he also had roles in Inverness branches of Macleod and MacCallum and Ledingham Chalmers.

His new role will include acting for landowners and rural business owners, as well as specialising in crofting law and the purchase and sale of farms and estates.

Mr Webster will also advise landowners on renewable energy projects including wind farms, hydro-electric schemes and battery storage schemes.

Brodies’ Inverness office at Cradlehall Business Park. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson.

Brodies managing partner Nick Scott said the new addition to the team contributed towards the firm’s commitment to “building a practice of local experts” in Inverness.

He added: “Gary’s appointment brings local knowledge and legal expertise in the Highlands and Islands rural market to our clients.

“His experience with renewables projects will be of particular value.”

In July the business became the first Scottish-based law firm to achieve a £100 million revenue “milestone”.

A year of Inverness office

Brodies recently celebrated its first anniversary in Inverness after moving its Highland team from Dingwall.

The firm said it had supported clients across several sectors during the past year.

These include Quantum Energy Partners and its £300m investment in redeveloping Ardersier Port.

Mr Scott said: “We’ve supported clients in the region as they continue to make progress in several sectors – particularly in energy and ports where major investments in infrastructure are under way.

“Clients also continue to seek our expertise on sensitive, and often complex personal and family matters, and in assisting them with succession plans to secure the future of assets, estates and family-owned businesses.”

The firm has also been providing advice to Orkney-based Orbital Marine Power, which has developed the world’s most powerful tidal turbine.

More from Business

Artist's impression of Encomara's Squid technology.
Energy industry veterans team up to launch Aberdeen 'Squid' firm Encomara
James Baxter from Stranraer will speak at the industry event in November.
Egg producer to speak publicly on losing 200,000 hens to Avian Influenza
Aerial view of land next to Nigg Energy Park.
Ports giant hints at major offshore wind base for Cromarty Firth
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
Flotta
West of Orkney is first ScotWind project to apply for consents
Outline business case for new green freeport in the north.
Green freeport promise of 10,000 jobs and £3 billion boost to Highlands
milltimber
Aberdeen care home with its own cinema on the market for £17 million
Artist's impression of Chivas' proposed new distillery on Islay.
Chivas to build its first distillery on whisky island Islay
Aircraft landing.
Aberdeen, Inverness, Heathrow and a world of greener air travel
BP's North Sea headquarters.
Exclusive: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan

Conversation