Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lush leaving Union Street with £300,000 plan to move into Union Square

The Aberdeen branch is moving to a bigger premises.

By Shanay Taylor
Lush cosmetics to open in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.
Lush is giving up its branch on Aberdeen’s Union Street to move to the Union Square shopping centre.

The cosmetics store will close on November 8, and is set to reopen in the mall on November 10.

Lush moving to Union Square will come as another blow for efforts to revive the Granite Mile, just days after a volunteer taskforce stepped up their campaign to turn it around.

It will move into the former Menkind store on the ground floor of the mall, between Dune and O2.

The new unit will offer “much bigger premises” for the brand, which is famous for its seasonal bath bombs and handmade soaps.

All the Lush employees are moving locations to Union Square and the firm says they are “excited” to see the new store.

It will be another blow for the bottom end of the Granite Mile.

Why might Lush be moving to Union Square?

Last week, the owner of the neighbouring Dizzy’s told us how tough she was finding it.

Lynne McIntyre says she has been left wondering whether to remain on the street.

However, the opening of the new Lush will be a welcome boost to Union Square following the recent closure of makeup brand Mac.

It means there will be another vacant premises on Union Street, making a tough task even harder for campaigners.

The Lush branch will move soon. Image: James Wyllie/DC Thomson

Taskforce Our Union Street is looking to fill up empty units – and make better use of premises while they remain vacant.

Last year, Specsavers revealed it had eyed up the Lush building for a potential relocation, but ruled it out due to the tight space.

A building warrant submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Lush indicates that the work at Union Square will cost £300,000.

You can keep tabs on all the latest openings and closures in Aberdeen city centre with our tracker.

The future of Aberdeen

Luxury Tag Heuer watch boutique to open on Union Street before the end of the year

Conversation