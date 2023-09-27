Campaigners vow legal action over Rosebank approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Campaigners vow legal action over Rosebank approval

Pressure group Uplift says it shows the PM 'couldn't care less about climate change'.

By Matthew Perry
Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead.
Campaigners take part in a "stop Rosebank" protest in Edinburgh, after the controversial Equinor Rosebank North Sea oilfield was given the go-ahead. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Environmental campaigners have vowed to take legal action following the decision by UK regulators to approve the Rosebank oil project west of Shetland.

Norwegian state-backed firm Equinor and Ithaca Energy will jointly invest £3.8 billion to develop the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field.

Campaign group Uplift has already written to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and energy secertary to outline its belief the Rosebank approval is unlawful.

Uplift executive director and climate lawyer Tessa Khan said it confirmed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “couldn’t care less about climate change”.

She added: “There are strong grounds to believe the way this government has come to this decision is unlawful.

“We shouldn’t have to fight this government for cheap, clean energy and a liveable climate, but we will.”

Rosebank regulator
Environment campaigner Greta Thunberg with protestors in London during a demonstration against Rosebank.

Rosebank ‘incompatible’ with climate targets

ClientEarth lawyer Sam Hunter Jones said approving Rosebank risked pushing the UK away from meeting its international commitments.

Mr Hunter Jones added: “The government is already projected to miss its climate targets.

According to Uplift, regulators have failed to properly assess Rosebank’s environmental impacts and “potentially failed” to ensure a “transparent and participatory decision-making process”.

Ms Khan added: “Most of this oil will be shipped abroad and then sold back to us at whatever price makes the oil and gas industry most profit.

Rosebank regulator
Fossil Free London activists unveil a Stop Rosebank banner on Westminster Bridge.

“People in the UK overwhelmingly support moving to cheaper, cleaner renewable energy.

“This government should be prioritising making sure no pensioner, or family with small children is living in a cold, damp home this winter, not handing billions in tax breaks to obscenely wealthy foreign companies.”

In addition to the potential climate impact, Uplift said the Rosebank project could damage the Faroe-Shetland “sponge belt”, a protected area in the North Sea, potentially harming its “fragile and significant ecosystem” and the marine life it supports.

Latest in series of legal challenges

Environmental campaigners have launched a series of legal challenges against North Sea projects in the past year.

Greenpeace and Uplift joined forces to lodge a High Court case against what they called the UK Government’s “reckless” decision to proceed with awarding new exploration licences as part of the 33rd offshore licensing round.

Greenpeace also applied for a judicial review of the government’s decision to approve Shell’s Jackdaw project.

The Jackdaw challenge is currently on hold pending the outcome of another related case currently before the Supreme Court, which could also set a precedent for any challenge to Rosebank.

A protest against the Rosebank field approval.
A protest against the Rosebank field approval. Image: Fossil Free London

Although environmental groups are vowing to fight Rosebank, legal avenues may be limited.

Daria Shapovalova, senior lecturer in energy law at Aberdeen University said it was too early to say whether a courtroom challenge could be successful.

She added: “The regulatory processes around the approval of fossil fuel projects were not created with climate change in mind.”

Equinor has said that for every £1 invested in the UK in oil and gas, the company will aim to spend over £2 in renewables, CO2 capture and storage, and hydrogen.

More from Scotland business

On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel.
TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts
Scottish National Investment Bank CEO Al Denholm, left, and William Kyle, fund director at investee company PfP Capital.
Scotland's investment bank posts £4.5 million hit from deposit return scheme firm's demise
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr.
Iconic fizzy drink firm AG Barr to turn more Irn-Bru into Pwr-Bru
Businesses have welcomed Scottish Golf Tourism Week coming to Inverness.
'Everyone is rising to the challenge': Highlands ready to gain long-term benefits from Scottish…
The 2024 Scottish Golf Tourism Week was launched in the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness with speakers Craig Walker, Andy Williams, Jo De Silva and Tony Story. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: prestigious event will be worth £3m to the Highlands
Campaigners want an inquiry into the number of wind farms planned for Skye
New calls for inquiry into planned Skye windfarms and power line
Beautiful sunset in the North Sea offshore wind farm.
New investment bank Cavendish targets North Sea energy
Stonegate has the Triplekirks in Aberdeen.
Pub chain reveals plans to add 20p per pint during busy weekend times
A 'backbone' pipeline could form part of a new network for exporting Scottish hydrogen to the rest of Europe.
Plans unveiled for £2.7 billion pipelines for Scottish hydrogen exports
2
Cheryl Anderson of Shorty's Ice Cream Parlour in Ballater supports Scotland Loves Local
Meet the Aberdeenshire businesses celebrating Scotland Loves Local week

Conversation