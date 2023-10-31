Aberdeen business leader says technology can drive SME success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen business leader says technology can drive SME success

Barry Booth, chief executive of Intellicore, is urging firms to embrace analytics, automation, and the cloud 'like never before'.

By Keith Findlay
Barry Booth, chief executive of Intellicore.
Barry Booth, chief executive of Intellicore. Image: Bold St Media

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up over 90% of companies globally.

They drive innovation, create jobs, and grow economies.

Here in Scotland, particularly in the north and north-east, they are the lifeblood of local communities and the broader economy.

However, the playing field has often been uneven, with these businesses often struggling to compete with major corporations in terms of capital, recruitment and technology.

Technology has always been a key driver for giving businesses an edge.”

Barry Booth, chief executive of Aberdeen-based software firm Intellicore, believes this is starting to change.

Mr Booth said: “Technology has always been a key driver for giving businesses an edge, regardless of their size.

“Now, new technologies are widening access to tools which were previously only available to major corporations.

“Tools which unlock accurate, reliable intelligence, for instance.

Technology concept.
Image: Shutterstock

“Collecting and analysing data gives small businesses the insights they need to make smart choices. While large firms have used analytics for years to streamline operations, all firms now have the capability to tap into customised cloud solutions.”

He added: “Such solutions enable real-time tracking of key metrics, identifying customer trends, predicting future scenarios, and visualising data patterns.

“Data analytics empowers small businesses to develop a more accurate understanding of their customers and, therefore, personalise offerings.

Technology + SME = higher productivity, cost savings and better commercial performance

“We see this time and time again at Intellicore. By exploiting these capabilities, small businesses are ready to spot growth opportunities, fix inefficiencies, adapt quickly to market shifts and lower risks.

“The results? Higher productivity, cost savings and better commercial performance.”

Automation is another strategy that can level the playing field, Mr Booth said.

Automation on the shop floor.
Automation can help firms make their operations more efficient. Image: Shutterstock

He explained: “Eliminating repetitive tasks through process automation lightens administrative loads. This frees up small businesses to focus resources on developing new ideas and strategic initiatives, and on the high-value work that drives profit and growth.

“Smart automation also increases speed, accuracy and compliance, making a huge contribution to improving customer experiences.”

Cloud computing,
Cloud computing is standard for many businesses. Shutterstock

Cloud computing has changed the business landscape for good too, Intellicore’s boss said.

He added: “The delivery of computing services—including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—over the internet provides affordable access to previously unattainable enterprise-grade capabilities.

“Switching to the cloud yields greater resilience and agility, as well as the ability to recover more quickly from disasters and expand geographic reach.

“Built-in security, scalability, and global reach also help local small businesses to adapt as nimbly as major firms with far deeper pockets.”

digital technology.
Digital technology is an enabler for businesses. Image: Shutterstock

SME owners may worry they don’t have the resources or capacity to implement and monitor these technology solutions.

Mr Booth said: “That’s where outsourcing the management of the tech side of the business can allow you to concentrate on what you do best. Finding the right managed services provider essentially provides small businesses with their own tech department.

“With these specialised partner/s handling integrated security, hardware and software solutions, Scottish small businesses can punch above their weight on the local, national and even international stage.

Empowerment

“Technology is empowering Scottish small businesses to realise their full potential, driving business growth and economic prosperity locally and nationally.

“By embracing analytics, automation, and the cloud, organisations of all sizes can unlock efficiency, productivity and innovation like never before, charting a path to sustainable growth and success.”

Conversation