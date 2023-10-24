Aberdeen financial planning firm acquired by English rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen financial planning firm acquired by English rival

It remains "business as usual" for the firm, which has an office in Rubislaw Terrace.

By Gavin Harper
Carbon Financial Partners managing director Gordon Wilson.
Carbon Financial Partners managing director Gordon Wilson. Image: Carbon Financial Partners.

A financial advice business with an Aberdeen office is to be acquired by Leeds-based professional services firm Progeny for an undisclosed sum.

The deal to acquire Carbon Financial, which has offices at Rubislaw Terrace, is expected to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority within the next few months.

The deal will see £600 million added to Progeny’s assets under management.

Carbon has built-up a 45-strong team across offices in Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow since it was founded in 2011

‘Very secure’ future for Carbon Financial

Managing director Gordon Wilson said the deal had been agreed after a thorough succession planning process.

Senior members of the Carbon management team remain committed to the business for at least the next five years.

Mr Wilson said: “This decision wasn’t entered into lightly.

“We took time to research the market and our options thoroughly.

“Our clients would expect a financial planning firm to look ahead and prepare itself for the future.”

Financial advisors Zoe Malpas and Michael Wilson pictured in Carbon’s Perth offices.

Mr Wilson said Progeny was chosen as it was the closest fit to Carbon’s investment philosophy, culture and values.

He also stressed it is business as usual for the company despite the acquisition.

Mr Wilson added: “Progeny provides a very secure future for our clients and our team.

“The current Carbon leadership remains unchanged. It is very much business as usual. Our clients will see no significant change.

“It was critical for the team that we found the right fit for our clients and we have achieved that.

Combining with Progeny will help us to take our service and advice offering to new levels.”

Strengthening presence in Scotland

As well as offices throughout the UK, Progeny is also based throughout the Middle East, Far East and Europe, with ambitions to expand into other global territories.

Progeny chief executive Neil Moles said: “We are highly purposeful in our approach to selecting the businesses we bring into Progeny.

Progeny chief executive Neil Moles.

“We apply a set of strict criteria, with a laser focus on high quality firms that add a great deal of value.

“Welcoming Carbon Financial Partners to Progeny will enable us to consolidate and strengthen our existing presence in Scotland.

“I look forward to what we can achieve together for our clients.”

