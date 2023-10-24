Aberdeen man placed on sex offenders register after he groped women in Prohibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man placed on sex offenders register after he groped women in Prohibition

Shaun Alexander touched one woman’s bottom and lifted up the skirt of another, before slapping her buttocks.

By David McPhee
Shaun Alexander leaving court
Shaun Alexander was placed on the sex offenders register after he sexually assaulted two women in Prohibition. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped two women at a popular Aberdeen nightspot.

Shaun Alexander appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sexually assaulting two women at Prohibition on the city’s Langstane Place.

It was stated that the 26-year-old touched one woman’s bottom and lifted up the skirt of another, before slapping her buttocks.

His solicitor told the court that Alexander was drunk that night but added that he knows this “isn’t an excuse” for his behaviour.

Prohibition in Aberdeen, where Shaun Alexander groped women
The sex assaults happened in Prohibition on Langstane Place.

Alexander attended Prohibition nightclub on the evening of April 23 this year where he sexually assaulted one woman by touching and caressing her bum before attempting to lift up her skirt.

He then approached a second woman and was successful in lifting up her skirt and exposing her underwear and buttocks before slapping her on the bottom.

His solicitor, Debbie Ginniver, told the court that Alexander appeared as a first-time offender who committed this offence while “heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

‘Serious offences’

“While this isn’t an excuse, he doesn’t expect to find himself in court again,” she said.

“At the outset, he found it difficult to accept that he could have committed these types of offences.

“But he has now taken full responsibility and has expressed remorse.

“It could be said these offences are a one-off isolated incident.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Alexander that he had committed “serious offences”.

But added: “I’m taking into account your young age and the fact that this is a first offence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wark made Alexander subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed Alexander, of Kettlehills Road, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register for one year.

