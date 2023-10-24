Aberdeen man placed on sex offenders register after he groped women in Prohibition

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped two women at a popular Aberdeen nightspot.

Shaun Alexander appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted sexually assaulting two women at Prohibition on the city’s Langstane Place.

It was stated that the 26-year-old touched one woman’s bottom and lifted up the skirt of another, before slapping her buttocks.

His solicitor told the court that Alexander was drunk that night but added that he knows this “isn’t an excuse” for his behaviour.

Alexander attended Prohibition nightclub on the evening of April 23 this year where he sexually assaulted one woman by touching and caressing her bum before attempting to lift up her skirt.

He then approached a second woman and was successful in lifting up her skirt and exposing her underwear and buttocks before slapping her on the bottom.

His solicitor, Debbie Ginniver, told the court that Alexander appeared as a first-time offender who committed this offence while “heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

‘Serious offences’

“While this isn’t an excuse, he doesn’t expect to find himself in court again,” she said.

“At the outset, he found it difficult to accept that he could have committed these types of offences.

“But he has now taken full responsibility and has expressed remorse.

“It could be said these offences are a one-off isolated incident.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark told Alexander that he had committed “serious offences”.

But added: “I’m taking into account your young age and the fact that this is a first offence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wark made Alexander subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She also placed Alexander, of Kettlehills Road, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register for one year.

