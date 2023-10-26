Snooker loopy Inverness family have been racking up customers for 37 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snooker loopy Inverness family have been racking up customers for 37 years

147 Pool and Snooker Centre owner Paul Mackenzie said loyal customers are the secrets to its success.

By Alex Banks
Paul Mackenzie is the owner of 147 Pool in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Paul Mackenzie is the owner of 147 Pool in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Inverness pool and snooker venue is anticipating one of its busiest winters ever following the closure of its nearest competitor.

Paul Mackenzie, who runs 147 Pool and Snooker Centre, took over from his parents 14 years ago.

After a successful summer, he is expecting the busiest winter in years after the closure of SoBar in April.

The Union Street firm is the oldest active leisure facility Inverness and has been run by the same family for 37 years.

147 Pool ‘battled through’ tough times

Paul said the business is continuing to grow in terms of customers and is relieved after facing tough periods.

He said: “When I first took over the business had a tough two or three years.

“The smoking ban had just come in and another pool venue had just opened up in the city centre.

“We’re up four flights of stairs – our customers were hardly delighted every time they wanted a smoke break.

147 Pool has six pool tables and seven snooker tables. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Since then we’ve been going from strength to strength. Obviously Covid was a difficult time as well but we battled through and are back being busy.”

Paul said he’s anticipating the venue to be packed over the coming months as regulars pile in for their fix.

He added: “It’s been a really busy year due to another live venue shutting. I think winter could be even busier.

“We have a team of three staff just now but I’m not sure that’ll be enough to cover so we might need to expand.”

Local interest

Local interest in pool and snooker has risen and is reflected in the amount of teams which use his tables for league matches according to Paul.

He said: “There’s a lot more interest in pool and snooker here now. More and more pool teams play here – we have five who use our tables for home matches.

“It’s amazing to see people using our venue, we even have our own darts team now.

“I’m really happy with where the business is – I think we’re pushing to our limit.”

Paul Mackenzie is part of 147 Pool ‘A’, who have won the Inverness Pool League on the past three occasions. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

147 Pool and Snooker Centre hosts the majority of pool competitions in Inverness alongside Chieftain Hotel.

The venue has six pool tables, seven snookers tables and two dart boards as well as a fully licensed bar.

Paul, who competes himself, is part of the team which has won the league three years running.

He added: “I get a lot of enjoyment out of hosting and playing. I’m the chairman of the Inverness Pool Association so I’m well involved to say the least.”

Customer core ‘vital’ to survival

Paul hopes his customers know how much they mean to the survival of the business over the 37 years it has been in his family.

He said: “Our customers are everything to us. We’ve built up a loyal core over the past 30 years or so and now we’re seeing them bringing in their sons and grandsons.

“It’s absolutely vital to have them here, of course we get visitors throughout the year, but these are the guys who keep us open.”

Paul Mackenzie has heaped praise on the customer support. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Paul has concerns over plans to pedestrianize Academy Street as many of his customers use it to access the business.

He added: “A lot of my customers, especially those in the leagues, use Academy Street to get to and from us.

“There’s nothing we can do now, but a bit of clarity over what’s happening would be helpful to me.”

