Popular Inverness venue SoBar closed due to alleged ‘non-payment of rent’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

SoBar in Inverness has been closed due to an alleged failure to pay rent, with the venue now boarded up with no signs of activity.

The popular bar located on Castle Street would normally have been open from 3pm until 11pm on Monday.

However, passers-by will be confused over the large plywood boards which cover the entrance and the windows darkened.

A notice attached outside the venue says a failure to pay rent as the reason behind the closure, which has since been taken down.

Robert Norris, whose company owns Sobar, said the venue would be “closed for the foreseeable future” but declined to comment further.

In addition, there has been no mention of the unexpected closure on the venue’s Facebook page and if you click the link to the website it’s a dead end.

The venue is popular with large groups and parties and is a staple for an Inverness night out being close to other bars and clubs.

SoBar is known for its sports theming, with countless football matches broadcast in its history, and also offering food and drink.

Upstairs there were five snooker tables, five American pool tables and eight UK pool tables.

The loss of another popular eatery will be a blow for Castle Street after the closure of The Castle Restaurant, which closed in February.