Academy Street: traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Academy Street: traffic plan to proceed after narrow Highland Council vote

Councillors rejected a bid for a two-month trial of the controversial proposals.

By John Ross
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars

Councillors have voted narrowly to drive ahead with controversial regeneration plans for Academy Street in Inverness.

In doing so, they rejected a bid to hold a two-month trial into the scheme.

Highland Council’s Inverness city committee voted 12-10 last month to proceed with the proposals.

It gave the go-ahead to finalise the proposed design and consult on a traffic regulation order.

A move was made to have that decision rescinded at the full council meeting this week.

An amendment signed by 10 councillors proposed a trial period for the traffic plans and a public referendum on whether they should continue.

However after a lengthy debate councillors voted 35-33, with two abstentions, to back the committee’s approval.

Plans have caused a mixed reaction

The plans, aiming to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users, have caused widespread debate.

They are part of a wider strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

A new traffic management system would include banning through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate to reduce congestion.

Significantly wider footpaths and better pedestrian crossings are envisaged, along with more street and outdoor cafes.

The planned changes have been welcomed by active travel campaigners.

But they have been opposed by many city centre businesses who fear they could lead to closures and job losses.

New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street

A report to the meeting raised the potential for reputational risk to the council by not implementing improvements to tackle the climate and ecological emergency.

Councillor Alasdair Christie, who sought the trial period, said he is in favour of improving Academy Street.

But he said there is a perception that consultation on the plans have been insufficient.

Under the proposed scheme, drivers entering the city via Chapel Street and Church Street would not be able to access Queensgate, instead having to turn left on to Post Office Avenue and then left into Academy Street.

Mr Christie said the narrow Post Office Avenue route is “dangerous” and presents a road safety issue.

The plans also present an economic risk to local businesses, he said.

‘We need to take the people with us’

Mr Christie said a trial would assess how traffic displaced from the city centre would impact areas like the Longman and Crown.

“It’s clear to me that there is a lot that can be benefited from improving Academy Street.

“But we need to take the people with us and take the businesses with us.

“We don’t want to create a mess in terms of a ghost town of no businesses.

“We don’t want to make it that people just shoot up to the retail park at every opportunity and don’t spend money in the city centre.”

He said a trial would allow the planned changes to be assessed.

“What is two months to make sure we get the right solution for the capital of the Highlands?”

Alasdair Christie proposed a two-month trial for the proposals

Councillor Matthew Reiss questioned whether taxpayers’ money was being spent prudently on the scheme.

“The evidence I have managed to glean suggested the verdict is at best not proven.”

He said out of date air pollution figures were used and the proposed Post office Avenue route is “insane”.

Councillor Helen Crawford said roads affected by the plans provides at least £10 million a year in business rates which is spent across the region.

“Traders and businesses in this specific area have told us clearly they are fearing for the viability of their businesses.

“The impact if we don’t listen and get this right, simply be re-ordering how we approach this, could be massive.”

Scheme will create a ‘modern, safe street’

City leader Ian Brown said consultation has been going on for months, including three public engagement sessions.

“What we’re looking to do is remove cars that use Academy Street as a shortcut. They never stop, they are not customers and they are not supporting the city centre.”

He said there will be traffic displacement, but officials are working with residents on mitigation measures.

“If members support the improvements to Academy Street we will have a modern, safe street for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users, families and children.

“We will have customers on the street wanting to shop and supporting businesses.

“Most members here today know what Academy Street is and most members here don’t shop there. It’s not a place you want to be.”

Councillor Ian Brown at a meeting in Inverness Town House with people behind.
Ian Brown says the plans will create a<br />modern, safe Academy Street Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Green councillor Chris Ballance said Academy Street is dying now.

“Inevitably when people arrive at the train station or bus station, if they see in front of them a street which is pleasant, looks nice and is quiet is inviting, they are far more likely to stay than if they see the current burach that is Academy Street.”

Councillor Ken Gowans urged members to vote for the plans to bring benefit to the city and the Highlands, reduce pollution, traffic flow and health risks associated with poor air quality.

For more Inverness updates and news, join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

Taxi sign on the top of a cab in Inverness, follwoing one woman being banned for racism.
Inverness taxi firms ban woman alleged to have racially abused driver
Millburn Academy in Inverness is the most over capacity school in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How full is your Highland school? Millburn Academy one of four over capacity
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Woman charged after Inverness taxi driver racially abused
A silver car with a taxi sign on it at Inverness taxi rank.
Woman hurls racist abuse at Inverness taxi driver and tells him 'I'll tell police…
Image: DC Thomson.
Missing Inverness man traced after three days
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Farmer admitted animal cruelty charges after letting a bull terrier starve to death in his abandoned property Picture shows; Brian Farmer. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 27/07/2023
Lifetime animal ban for Nairn man who let dog starve to death in squalid…
CR0044042 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Fergus Ewing MSP and campaigner for dualling of the A9 speaks to 'The Press & Journal' and photographed on the A9 close to the Grainish junction north of Aviemore. 27th July '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing catches Covid - but still launches new attack on his…
Stonegate has the Triplekirks in Aberdeen.
Pub chain reveals plans to add 20p per pint during busy weekend times
Sarah MacDougall has been using an electric wheelchair for long distances.
'It changed my life': Covid survivor left with lasting health problems urges people to…
Director of Knocknagael Ltd. Maria de la Torre (foreground), with fellow directors (L-R) Ronald MacVicar, Sandie Craig, Alistair Simmons and Gordon MacDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Community gets go-ahead for 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance to create orchard and allotments near Inverness

Conversation