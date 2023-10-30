First 27 North Sea licences awarded in 33rd UK oil and gas round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

First 27 North Sea licences awarded in 33rd UK oil and gas round

Offshore regulator says fossil fuels will 'continue to play a role in our energy mix for decades to come'.

By Keith Findlay
North Sea oil platform
The industry regulator aims to get new projects up and running as quickly as possible. Image: North Sea Transition Authority

The award of 27 new oil and gas licences is being hailed as a”welcome boost” for the UK North Sea industry.

They are in areas prioritised because they have the potential to go into production more quickly than others.

In addition to the 27 licences, six more blocks, which were also ready to be offered, have been merged into five existing licences.

More blocks will be offered subject to additional environmental checks.

The companies offered licences includes Shell, Equinox, TotalEnergies, Ithaca Energy and Neo Energy.

Regulator received a record number of licensing round applications

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the offshore industry regulator, said its 27 new licences were the first batch to be awarded from 115 licensing round applications.

This is the highest number of applications since the 29th licensing round in 2016-17.

Today’s announcement, covering 55 blocks, is part of the regulator’s wider efforts to support the UK’s energy security options. These include the licensing of offshore gas stores and engagement with industry on opportunities to reopen closed wells.

Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea.
A floating production platform in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock

There are currently 284 offshore fields in production in the UK North Sea and an estimated 5.25 billion barrels of oil equivalent in total projected output until 2050.

Oil and gas currently contribute around three quarters of domestic energy needs.

Climate change campaigners want a swift end to oil and gas production.

But the offshore regulator said the fossil fuels would “continue to play a role in our energy mix for decades to come”.

These licences were awarded in the expectation that the licensees will get down to work immediately.”

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne added: “Ensuring the UK has broad options for energy security is at the heart of our work.

“These licences were awarded in the expectation that the licensees will get down to work immediately.

“The NSTA will work with the licensees to make sure that where production can be achieved it happens as quickly as possible.”

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne.
NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont said: “These new licences will help ensure the UK’s energy security, which we have all seen is more important than ever, and reduce our need for imported energy.

“The UK Government is committed to net-zero by 2050, and oil and gas will remain an important part of our energy mix on this journey. Today’s announcement will also help to support thousands of skilled jobs in Scotland, unleash further opportunities for green technologies and grow our economy.”

Scotland Office Minister John Lamont.
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “We’ll continue to need oil and gas over the coming decades as we deliver net-zero. It’s commonsense to reduce our reliance on foreign imports and use our own supply.

“It’s better for our economy, the environment and our energy security.”

Ms Coutinho added: “These new licences are a welcome boost for the UK industry, which already supports around 200,000 jobs and contributes £16 billion to the economy each year – while advancing our transition to low-carbon technologies, on which our future prosperity depends.”

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho.
Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho. Image: Shutterstock

Industry body Offshore Energies said the new licences were “a boost for UK energy security and for the 200,000 people in jobs supported by the offshore energy sector”.

All of the 258 blocks applied for have gone through an initial Habitat Regulation Assessment (HRA).

The blocks being awarded today were identified as not requiring further assessment.

NSTA said the licences – located in the central and northern North Sea, and west of Shetland – were awarded first to “let operators press ahead with their plans to explore and develop oil and gas resources”.

In recent years, the average time from licence award to production is around five years.

33rd round was launched more than a year ago, with 931 blocks/part blocks up for grabs

The 33rd oil and gas licensing round was launched on October 7 2022, with 931 blocks and part-blocks made available.

NSTA had received 115 applications from 76 companies for 258 blocks/part-blocks by the time the application window closed on January 12 2023.

Developing a site typically requires additional consents, including from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero.

A recommendation for the remaining 203 blocks will be made once an HRA “further appropriate assessment” process has been completed.

Potential legal challenge

Greenpeace said it was already planning to “fight these licences in the courtroom”.

It added: “We’re mobilising voters to prioritise climate at the next election, because frankly we’re all sick of these backward facing policies.”

More from Business

More than one in nine are working past their 65th birthday, research suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)
Big increase in over 65-year-olds in work, study suggests
A poll commissioned by Abta found more than three in five people are confident about travelling (Liam McBurney/PA)
Three in five people confident about travelling abroad, according to survey
Theo Paphitis has warned over the shrinking number of shops on the UK’s high streets (Theo Paphitis Retail Group/PA)
Investor Theo Paphitis warns over shrinking high streets and outdated taxes
Around a third of employers said they were more likely to hire someone from a ‘similar background’ (Alamy/PA)
Third of young people get jobs through a contact, survey shows
Medicine shortages caused chaos amid an outbreak last winter (Newfoundland Diagnostics/PA)
Strep A tests launching in Tesco and pharmacies to help combat winter shortages
House prices have fallen in every local property market in South and East England this year, Zoopla has found (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prices falling in most local housing markets in UK, Zoopla finds
Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish fishers hit back with new poll findings showing huge public support
Station Hotel in Rothes has revealed expansion plans.
Station Hotel in Rothes reveals expansion plans, changes approved for Elgin Next store and…
Alistair Cassie will close his store in Ballater for the final time.
'End of an era' as 'Mr Ballater' to shut hardware shop after 43 years
7 October 2023. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Wick Academy FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Lossiemouth - Henry Jordan celebrates scoring CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Wins for Lossiemouth and Nairn County

Conversation