Video: BP toasts start-up of 50 million-barrel Seagull project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Video: BP toasts start-up of 50 million-barrel Seagull project

The new development is the first tieback to the Etap hub in 20 years.

By Andrew Dykes
BP's Etap processing hub.
BP's Etap processing hub. Image: BP

BP and Neptune Energy have confirmed the start of production on their Seagull oil and gas development in the central North Sea.

The project milestone is exected to extend the life of a key North Sea hub.

Seagull has been developed by Neptune as a subsea tieback to the BP-operated Eastern Trough Area Project (Etap) processing hub around 140 miles east of Aberdeen.

Proven and probable reserves on the field are estimated at 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Start-up is expected to initially deliver around 25,000boe per day from two wells. Drilling of a further two will see this ramp up to about 50,000boe per day at peak.

Neptune, currently in the throes of a takeover by Italian major Eni, holds a 35% stake in Seagull.

BP, which owns 50%, will operate the field through its production life. Japanese partner Japex holds the remaining 15% interest.

The project was formally sanctioned in 2019, subsea work was completed in 2020 and drilling began in early 2021.

Neptune had hoped for start-up in July, though BP bosses told analysts in August first oil would arrive “later” in 2023.

Longer future anticipated for Etap

Seagull is the first tieback to the Etap hub in two decades.

Oil from Seagull is exported through the Forties Pipeline System to Grangemouth in central Scotland and gas to Teesside via the Central Area Transmission System (Cats).

BP has said 800 jobs were supported by the project through the development phase.

Production is exected to help secure the longevity of Etap and its 350 full-time jobs, including 270 offshore and 80 onshore roles.

Illustration of the Seagull field and infrastructure. Image: BP

Etap also processes fluids from the BP-operated Machar, Madoes, Mirren, Monan, Marnock and Mungo fields.

The facility came online in July 1998, and has now surpassed its initial production life expectation of 20-25 years, thanks in part to an £800 million-plus investment in 2015 which extended its future into the 2030s.

Anther project – Murlach, a 26m barrel redevelopment of the Marnock-Skua field – secured regulatory approval in September, with production expected via Etap in 2025.

‘Fantastic milestone’

Welcoming first oil from Seagull, BP North Sea boss Doris Reiter said: “Start-up… is a fantastic milestone that demonstrates how BP is investing in today’s energy system and, at the same time, investing in the energy transition.

“A key focus for BP in the North Sea is to identify projects which can be developed efficiently using existing infrastructure. Seagull is a great example of this.”

Doris Reiter, senior vice-president North Sea, BP.
Doris Reiter, senior vice-president North Sea, BP. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Neptune UK director Alan Muirhead hailed the development as “an excellent example of what can be achieved through close collaboration”.

He added: “From the beginning, the partners have taken an innovative approach to ensure we can collectively maximise the recovery of domestic energy resources, while extending the life of existing subsea infrastructure to reduce development costs.”

Japex managing executive officer Tomomi Yamada said: “We believe this commencement in production will benefit our business expansion strategy in the North Sea.”

Crew working on BP’s Etap facility.

Supply chain boost

The project was also welcomed as a boon to supply chains.

Craig Shanaghey, executive president of projects at engineering group Wood, said: “More than 300 of our people across the UK and offshore played a key part in reaching this milestone by successfully delivering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services.

“Seagull is a great example of teamwork, trust and can-do attitude working across all stakeholders, demonstrating industry and supply chain collaboration, whilst ensuring the delivery with a focus on safe, reliable and efficient delivery.

“This enabled the delivery of energy security by successfully repurposing existing infrastructure in one of the largest and most complex fields in the North Sea.”

Craig Shanaghey, of Wood.
Craig Shanaghey, of Wood. Image: Offshore Energies UK

Offshore Energies UK chief executive David Whitehouse said the UK should “be proud” of the development.

It’s also a much-needed boost for Britain’s energy security, Mr Whitehouse said, adding: “Projects like this ensure we continue to support the homegrown energy, jobs and expertise we need to accelerate the transition to a low carbon future. ”

More from Business

General view of a furnace at Corby (Rui Vieira/PA)
Union makes plea for steel in King’s Speech
A new commemorative coin celebrating the King’s 75th birthday and paying tribute to his passion for the natural world has been unveiled by the Royal Mint (Royal Mint/PA)
Royal Mint is giving coins to 75 people turning 75, to mark the King’s…
British bank NatWest is launching a new version of its chatbot which can have human-like conversations with customers (Mike Egerton/PA)
NatWest creates new AI-powered chatbot capable of ‘human-like’ conversations
Vendor selling The Big Issue (Paul Harding/PA)
Big Issue calls for public help ahead of ‘unprecedented poverty crisis’
The GMB union is stepping up its campaign for equal pay at supermarket giant Asda (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Union steps up campaign for equal pay for Asda workers
Business leaders have united to send an ‘unequivocal message’ to Shona Robison to freeze their rates in next month’s Scottish Budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Business leaders send ‘unequivocal message’ to Robison demanding rates freeze
Two boys take advantage of the weather conditions to go sledging on the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire (David Davies/PA)
Working mums ‘consider quitting’ job because of childcare responsibilities
UK mortgage lending is expected to record decade-low growth in 2023 and 2024, EY ITEM Club is forecasting (Joe Giddens/PA)
Decade-low mortgage growth forecast amid high mortgage costs and sluggish demand
Martin Lewis is urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt use his Autumn Statement later this month to overhaul ‘unfair’ aspects of Lifetime Isas, which are often used by first-time buyers to get on the property ladder (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Martin Lewis urges Chancellor to overhaul ‘unfair’ aspects of Lifetime Isas
More than 16 million people have missed payments on key household bills this year, according to estimates from the Money and Pensions Service (PA)
More than 16 million people ‘missed payments on key household bills this year’

Conversation