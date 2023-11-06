Exclusive: New Aberdeen business targets UK’s nascent carbon capture market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: New Aberdeen business targets UK’s nascent carbon capture market

The move is expected to "further enhance" Amplus's existing field development and floating production, storage and offloading operations.

Amplus Energy Services in Aberdeen and Ian Herd, the company's managing director.
Image: DCT Media/Google Maps
By Keith Findlay

Amplus Energy Services and a new Norwegian partner have launched an Aberdeen firm focused on carbon capture after a multi-million-pound deal.

Granite City-based Amplus told The Press and Journal it had invested a seven-figure sum in Carbon Circle, which is already established in Norwegian and Canadian markets.

The move has paved the way for the creation of Carbon Circle UK (CCUK).

It is already working on front end engineering and design studies for the decarbonisation of “two major industrial sites” in the UK.

From oil ad gas to carbon capture

Amplus has spent most of its 15 years to date developing new, more agile ways to discover and deliver smarter methods of field development in the oil and gas industry.

Its entry into the UK’s nascent carbon capture and storage (CCS) market is expected to create a “select number of employment opportunities in Aberdeen”.

Headcount at CCUK is predicted to grow during the first year of operations.

Amplus currently employs about 20 people out of premises on Grandholm Drive, Bridge of Don.

Capturing carbon and then storing is a key part of the UK's energy transition.
Capturing carbon and then storing is a key part of the UK’s energy transition. Image: Shutterstock

The firm said its investment in Carbon Circle reflected the importance it places on “growth of the emerging carbon capture market to the UK” and the “significant impact” this will have on Britain’s net-zero ambitions.

Bosses said they were launching CCUK with high hopes for it to become a major energy transition employer in Aberdeen.

Expansion into the UK carbon capture market is expected to “further enhance” Amplus’s existing field development and floating production, storage and offloading operations.

Recruitment drive under way

Amplus general manager Steve Gardyne is leading the new venture, supported by a senior team of carbon capture specialists from Norway. A recruitment drive has been launched to fill other senior roles.

Ian Herd, managing director, Amplus, said: “We are excited by this opportunity to participate within the energy transition in the UK through bringing our client-focused, innovative approach to project delivery, coupled with the ‘best-in-class’ domain knowledge and significant EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) experience already assembled within Carbon Circle.

“The creation of Carbon Circle UK brings a new, innovative carbon capture EPC partner into a UK market with huge potential.”

Steve Gardyne, who heads up the new venture.
Steve Gardyne, who heads up the new venture.

Carbon Circle chief executive Aslak Hjelde said: “We are excited by our partnership with Amplus Energy, a collaboration set to enhance the growth and innovation of the carbon capture sector in the UK.

“The UK Government’s significant commitment of £20 billion to carbon capture and storage is a testament to the strategic importance of CCS technologies in achieving national net-zero ambitions.

“With the support and expertise of Amplus Energy, Carbon Circle is ready to be a major contributor in the UK’s carbon capture sector.”

Norwegian firm ‘eager’ to expand in UK

According to Amplus, Carbon Circle has been “eager” to expand into the UK’s onshore and offshore carbon capture market for some time.

“Amplus Energy personnel will work closely with the existing Carbon Circle team to support the projects and the UK’s energy transition plans,” the Aberdeen firm said, adding: “Amplus Energy’s deep domain knowledge and wide-ranging contacts within the UK energy industry will add significant support to the growth of Carbon Circle UK.”

