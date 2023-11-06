Exclusive: New Aberdeen business targets UK’s nascent carbon capture market

Amplus Energy Services and a new Norwegian partner have launched an Aberdeen firm focused on carbon capture after a multi-million-pound deal.

Granite City-based Amplus told The Press and Journal it had invested a seven-figure sum in Carbon Circle, which is already established in Norwegian and Canadian markets.

The move has paved the way for the creation of Carbon Circle UK (CCUK).

It is already working on front end engineering and design studies for the decarbonisation of “two major industrial sites” in the UK.

From oil ad gas to carbon capture

Amplus has spent most of its 15 years to date developing new, more agile ways to discover and deliver smarter methods of field development in the oil and gas industry.

Its entry into the UK’s nascent carbon capture and storage (CCS) market is expected to create a “select number of employment opportunities in Aberdeen”.

Headcount at CCUK is predicted to grow during the first year of operations.

Amplus currently employs about 20 people out of premises on Grandholm Drive, Bridge of Don.

The firm said its investment in Carbon Circle reflected the importance it places on “growth of the emerging carbon capture market to the UK” and the “significant impact” this will have on Britain’s net-zero ambitions.

Bosses said they were launching CCUK with high hopes for it to become a major energy transition employer in Aberdeen.

Expansion into the UK carbon capture market is expected to “further enhance” Amplus’s existing field development and floating production, storage and offloading operations.

Recruitment drive under way

Amplus general manager Steve Gardyne is leading the new venture, supported by a senior team of carbon capture specialists from Norway. A recruitment drive has been launched to fill other senior roles.

Ian Herd, managing director, Amplus, said: “We are excited by this opportunity to participate within the energy transition in the UK through bringing our client-focused, innovative approach to project delivery, coupled with the ‘best-in-class’ domain knowledge and significant EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) experience already assembled within Carbon Circle.

“The creation of Carbon Circle UK brings a new, innovative carbon capture EPC partner into a UK market with huge potential.”

Carbon Circle chief executive Aslak Hjelde said: “We are excited by our partnership with Amplus Energy, a collaboration set to enhance the growth and innovation of the carbon capture sector in the UK.

“The UK Government’s significant commitment of £20 billion to carbon capture and storage is a testament to the strategic importance of CCS technologies in achieving national net-zero ambitions.

“With the support and expertise of Amplus Energy, Carbon Circle is ready to be a major contributor in the UK’s carbon capture sector.”

Norwegian firm ‘eager’ to expand in UK

According to Amplus, Carbon Circle has been “eager” to expand into the UK’s onshore and offshore carbon capture market for some time.

“Amplus Energy personnel will work closely with the existing Carbon Circle team to support the projects and the UK’s energy transition plans,” the Aberdeen firm said, adding: “Amplus Energy’s deep domain knowledge and wide-ranging contacts within the UK energy industry will add significant support to the growth of Carbon Circle UK.”