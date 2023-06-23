Eni to buy Neptune Energy’s UK assets as part of £3.8 billion-plus deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eni to buy Neptune Energy’s UK assets as part of £3.8 billion-plus deal

UK's largest gas producing field expected to change hands by early next year.

By Keith Findlay
Neptune Energy's Cygnus Alpha platform.
Neptune Energy's giant Cygnus Alpha platform, currently owned by private-equity firms and the Chinese state.

Italian supermajor Eni and UK firm Neptune Energy have ended weeks of speculation by unveiling a £3.8 billion-plus takeover deal.

It will see Britain’s single largest producing gasfield, Neptune’s Cygnus facility, and other UK North Sea assets changing hands.

Around 100 Neptune staff in Aberdeen, among 200 in the UK, will transfer to Eni.

Part of the Neptune business – its German operations – will stay with the current shareholders. The firm’s Norwegian assets are being sold to Eni-owned Var Energy.

Neptune employs about 1,400 people globally.

This transaction offers a new and exciting phase for Neptune”

Sam Laidlaw, Neptune Energy

Sam Laidlaw, the company’s executive chairman, said: “Since Neptune’s formation in 2018 we have invested in the business and transformed the organisation, resulting in material improvements in safety, operational performance and cost efficiency.

“I am incredibly proud of Neptune’s achievements over the past five years – and the hard work and dedication of so many people across our organisation, who, together with our shareholders, have contributed to the growth and success of the business.

“This transaction offers a new and exciting phase for Neptune, with significant growth opportunities supporting energy security and the energy transition, which will benefit from Eni’s and Vår Energi’s larger scale and available resources.”

Neptune Energy executive chairman, Sam Laidlaw.
Neptune Energy executive chairman, Sam Laidlaw.

Neptune’s current shareholders include China Investment Corporation (CIC), Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners. Chinese state-owned CIC controls just under 50%.

The company was founded in June 2015 by Mr Laidlaw, a former chief executive of energy firm Centrica, to focus on investing in large oil and gas portfolios.

It now has oil and gas interests in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, North Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Its UK offshore oil and gas assets are managed from offices on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen.

Neptune Energy's offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen.
Neptune Energy’s offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen. Image: Frame

Neptune operates the Cygnus Alpha and Cygnus Bravo facilities in the southern UK North Sea.

These produce gas from the Cygnus field, Britain’s single largest producing gas asset.

In the central North Sea Neptune is developing the Seagull oil and gasfield alongside partners BP and Japex. Seagull is due to come onstream this year.

The London-headquartered firm also has a working interest in the Isabella exploration discovery in the central North Sea.

Eni returns to Aberdeen

Rome-based Eni has been active in the UK since 1964. Its current business in Britain spans exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, refining and chemicals, among others. The company shut a North Sea oil and gas-focused office in Aberdeen in 2004.

Subject to clearing certain hurdles, the UK business is expected to change hands by the end of Q1 2024.

Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said: “This transaction delivers to Eni a high-quality and low carbon intensity portfolio. Eni sees gas as a critical bridge energy source in the global energy transition and is focused on increasing the share of its natural gas production to 60% by 2030.

