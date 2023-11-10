Equinor’s UK boss warns North Sea investment at ‘all-time low’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equinor’s UK boss warns North Sea investment at ‘all-time low’

He delivered his grave message directly to Holyrood and Downing Street

By Mathew Perry
Equinor's Arne Gurtner discusses North Sea oil and gas issues with Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho in London.
Equinor's Arne Gurtner discusses North Sea oil and gas issues with Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho in London. Image: Equinor

The boss of Equinor’s UK operations has warned investment in the North Sea is at “an all-time low” during meetings with the Scottish and UK governments.

Equinor senior vice-president for UK and Ireland Arne Gurtner seperately met First Minister Humza Yousaf and UK Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho to discuss the Norwegian state-owned firm’s operations in Britain.

Posting on social media after the talks, Mr Gurtner said simply issuing more North Sea exploration licences is not enough to support this country’s oil and gas sector.

‘Candid’ message for first minister

He added: “In both meetings I was candid on the fact the #UKCS (UK continental shelf) is on a sharp decline and investments into the basin at an all-time low.

“Although certainly welcomed, exploration licensing alone will not change that picture.

“I also asked for focus on political and fiscal stability to ensure domestic energy production and security.”

JX Nippon UK sale
The Equinor-operated Mariner field in the UK North Sea.

Mr Gurtner said in the “frank and open discussions” he emphasised the UK and Equinor risked losing a high quality supply chain and workforce, without support.

He continued: “Climate leadership is not turning off the UK oil and gas industry, while still using the 75% oil and gas products in our everyday lives.

“Climate leadership is to use the competence and skills of the oil and gas sector to reduce emission from production, to transition into CCS (carbon capture and storage)/hydrogen and offshore wind – that is where the UK is a grand example.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

During a “productive meeting” with Mr Yousaf, the pair discussed progress on energy transition and the role oil and gas “is going to continue to play” in the future energy mix, Mr Gurtner said.

He added: “We discussed at length our various projects across Scotland, including Rosebank and the benefits it will bring to the country in terms of jobs and investment.”

“We also spoke about our future plans, including the electrification of Rosebank, growing our offshore wind projects and developing carbon capture and storage.”

The Knarr floating production offloading and storage vessel, which will be used on the Rosebank project west of Shetland.

Mr Gurtner hailed the meeting as a “great opportunity” to discuss Scotland’s energy future and how the country can “ensure it continues to be a climate leader”.

Mr Yousaf has previously criticised Equinor’s Rosebank plans, saying he is “not convinced” development of the controversial oilfield is necessary.

Following his meeting with the first minister in Edinburgh, Mr Gurtner travelled to Downing Street in London to meet Ms Coutinho.

The pair discussed the benefits of continuing to produce oil and gas from the UK North Sea in terms of jobs, investment, energy security and production emissions.

Equinor senior vice-president for UK and Ireland Arne Gurtner travelled to Downing Street this week.

In contrast to Mr Yousaf, Ms Coutinho is an ardent supporter of continued oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Earlier this week, the UK Government unveiled plans to enact legislation mandating awarding new North Sea oil and gas licences annually.

Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho.
Energy and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho. Image: Shutterstock

Following the announcement, the energy secretary said: “As energy markets become more unstable it’s just commonsense to make the most of our own homegrown advantages, and use the oil, gas, wind and hydrogen on our doorstep in the North Sea.

“Rather than importing dirtier fuels from abroad, we want to give industry the certainty to invest in jobs here and unlock billions of pounds for our own transition to clean energy.”

