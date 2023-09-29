Ithaca Energy hits pause on west of Shetland electrification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ithaca Energy hits pause on west of Shetland electrification

It leaves power plans for Cambo up in the air.

By Allister Thomas
Some Norwegian offfshore assets are already powered by Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm.
Some Norwegian offfshore assets are already powered by Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm. Image: Equinor

North Sea operator Ithaca Energy is understood to have paused its efforts to electrify assets west of Shetland.

The independent player wholly owns the Cambo oilfield and a stake in Equinor’s newly approved Rosebank development, the two largest untapped finds in UK waters.

Sources have told Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, that Aberdeen-based Ithaca is no longer participating alongside BP and Equinor in a west of Shetland electrification team.

And neither is it contributing resources, they said.

Firms signed joint pledge to electrify Cambo, Rosebank and Clair

Wider efforts to electrify assets west of Shetland continue.

Ithaca signed an agreement with BP and Equinor in December to work towards electrification of assets including Cambo, Rosebank and BP’s Clair field.

It is understood the west of Shetland electrification team will continue to keep Cambo in mind, leaving the door is open for Ithaca to return to the table  at a later stage.

ithaca electrification
Energy minister Graham Stuart, standing, overseeing a west of Shetland electrification pact between BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy.

London-listed Ithaca recently became 100% owner of the Cambo oilfield after Shell exited the project, and it is now on the hunt for partners.

A spokesperson for the electrification group said it “continues to evaluate low-carbon power hub solutions to recommend a technically and commercially viable option to support decarbonisation west of Shetland”.

Ithaca declined to comment.

The electrification challenge

Electrification is a process of powering offshore installations with electricity, rather than diesel or gas generators – which are the main pollutants offshore.

Ithaca’s move comes amid a series of challenges for offshore electrification across the UK oil and gas sector, including  its technical complexity, an uncertain tax regime and other prominent issues like securing grid connections.

On Wednesday, Equinor said 2030 is the “earliest” Rosebank will benefit from the emissions-busting technology – years after first oil is achieved.

Ithaca joined the London stock market late last year.

David Moseley, vice-president for North Sea research at market inteligence firm Welligence Energy Analytics said pausing electrification efforts would be logical for Ithaca.

He added: “Options to… rejoin or benefit from the scheme later, when the development of Cambo is further progressed, mean on paper at least Ithaca appears to lose little in the short term through temporarily opting out.

“Timing-wise, the Cambo development remains up in the air, and so the latest announcement does not materially impact what were already quite vague timescales.

“Electrification will likely play second fiddle to seeking a partner and receiving regulatory approval, arguably two of Cambo’s biggest hurdles to development.”

Conversation