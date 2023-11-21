Aberdeen house prices fall as cost-of-living and borrowing costs rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen house prices fall as cost-of-living and borrowing costs rise

The latest figures from Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre show all types of homes have lost value this year.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen fared the worst of all Scottish cities when it came to 2020 house prices, while Inverness performed the best.
Local market is showing 'a surprising degree of health' according to ASPC

Figures released by Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre (ASPC) show property prices in the city have fallen by 4.4% over the past 12 months.

The drop has been 0.6% in just three months.

ASPC said a number of national factors are playing a part. These include rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile the fluctuating oil price and downsizing by major oil companies is believed to have dented consumer confidence.

Price decreases across property types

Flats, semi-detached and detached homes all lost value in the third quarter of the year.

The price of a typical flat in Aberdeen fell from £122,971 to £121,801. Semi-detached properties decreased from £190,690 to £189,619 and detached homes on the market saw a drop in price from £326,052 to £323,959.

A total of 1,259 properties were sold through ASPC between July to September, down 3.7% compared to the previous quarter but down 19.4% compared to a year ago.

Despite the downward prices, ASPC chairman John MacRae said the Aberdeen market had held up well since the pandemic.

He said: “Our local market had been making steady, if moderate progress, after
the pandemic.

“There had been gradual improvement in levels of activity and price, in most areas.

“Although modest in scale, the persistence of these improvements had given rise to some hope that our area was getting there.

“Since then, we have had to adjust to comparatively high interest rates, a surge in the cost-of-living index and a consequent reappraisal of the cost of borrowing.

“Given all that, our local market is showing a surprising degree of health. It is by no means as fit as a fiddle, but it is hanging in there.”

Most prices decreasing across the market

ASPC’s figures are based on a study by the Centre for Real Estate Research at Aberdeen University Business School.

They also show the house price change in Aberdeen over five years is 0.4% – the same as reported in the previous quarter.

ASPC chairman John MacRae. Image: John MacRae

Mr MacRae said: “Despite the sluggish housing market, we are still seeing sales and insertions holding up reasonably well.

“We can expect seasonal factors to have a further effect in the next two quarters, but I am expecting matters to improve, slowly, after that.”

Surrounding areas performance

There was a mixed picture across the north-east in terms of house prices from Q2 to Q3 this year.

  • Inverurie saw the average price of a detached home increase from £311,038 to £315,824 and semi-detached properties rose from £180,040 to £180,581. Flats decreased from £130,245 to £128,924.
  • Prices in Stonehaven have overall improved, with the average flat increasing from £128,860 to £130,492 while semi-detached properties rose from £175,465 to £176,725 and detached homes increased from £313,211 to £315,400.

  • Inverurie house prices saw a mixed bag for property types.
  • Figures in Ellon show the detached market decreasing from £274,433 to £269,094, semi-detached rose from £159,670 to £ 160,983 and flats decreasing from £101,982 to £97,943.
  • Properties classed as countryside all showed decreases – the average price for flats went from £122,853 to £119,110, semi-detached homes £190,343 to £185,271 and detached houses £343,175 to £341,433.

